Former ASU Lineman, Pittsburgh Steelers Rookie Max Iheanachor Shines In First NFL Start with Big Win

After the starting lineups were announced at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, fans didn't hear the name Max Iheanachor much after that.

When you are an offensive lineman, that's a good thing.

Earning his first NFL start against the Cincinnati Bengals, former ASU lineman and 2026 first-round draft pick Max Iheanachor impressed in a big 30-27 victory for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Mad Max

“Definitely. 100%,” Iheanachor told reporters earlier this week about if he is ready to start, as the Steelers offensive line has already suffered injuries.

Days later, his play would back up his words.

Iheanachor allowed only three pressures (fewest on the team) on 36 drop backs against the Bengals, according to Sumer Sports Initial Charting. He finished with a 75% win rate in 1-on-1 scenarios as well.

Iheanachor joined RG Brock Hoffman on the right side of the Steelers' line, an entirely new look for that side compared to Pittsburgh's Week 2 loss in New England.

Not only did Pittsburgh QB Aaron Rodgers have a cleaner day in the pocket, but he had an average of 3.19 seconds to throw, the highest he has had as a Steeler.

“There’s nice sets and then there’s beautiful sets. … I think when he hones his skills, Max (Iheanachor) is going to have a chance to be a longtime staple on the offensive line,” Rodgers told reporters earlier this week.

Runnin' With The Devil

Not only did Rodgers benefit from Iheanachor and Pittsburgh's offensive line play, but so did Steelers RB Jaylen Warren.

Warren rushed for 127 yards, his third-highest total in his five-year career. The Oklahoma State alum added 49 receiving yards as well, bringing him up to 176 total yards.

Setting up running backs is no new concept to the former Sun Devil. In his first full season as starting right tackle for ASU, Iheanachor helped RB Cam Skattebo rush for 1,711 yards and 21 touchdowns.

A year later, as a redshirt senior in 2025, Iheanachor would put together his best college season. He blocked for former ASU and current Texas RB Raleek Brown, putting together 1,141 rushing yards. Iheanachor earned Big 12 All-Conference Second Team honors, en route to a first-round NFL draft selection.

Silencing The Doubt

When Iheanachor was taken 21st overall in the 2026 NFL Draft, the jury remained out on whether or not it was the best selection Pittsburgh could have made.

With the way the Nigerian-born talent can move, given his six-foot-six, 330-pound build, it felt as if the sky was the limit for the tackle.

On the flip side, his lack of experience is worth noting. Iheanachor moved to the U.S. when he was 13, only starting to play football at the JUCO level with East Los Angeles College, just five years ago.

“In one sense he’s raw because he hasn’t played football that long. The other sense, he’s got a beautiful set. And you don’t say that about every tackle,” Rodgers told reporters about Iheanachor.

In Week 3, Iheanachor looked anything but inexperienced.

“Something that we talked about after the game last week. Max is a talented young man. I think that’s evident. His injury was a setback in training camp, but he’s ready," Pittsburgh head coach Mike McCarthy said after the win. "So, it was time to give him that opportunity."

From the Valley of the Sun to the Steel City, Iheanachor will look to keep up his hot start when the Steelers visit the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Oct. 1.