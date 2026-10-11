Former Sun Devil, Detroit Lions DB Keith Abney Gets First NFL Interception in Arizona

A Keith Abney interception in the state of Arizona? Not an unusual sight, but still a career first for the former Sun Devil.

In the Detroit Lions' victory over the Arizona Cardinals, the rookie defensive back hauled in his first NFL interception.

Not Bad, Rookie

In a 24-7 ballgame, Arizona Cardinals' quarterback Jacoby Brissett went deep at the end of the first half for one last chance.

Instead of the pass coming down in the hands of an AZ receiver, it was met by the hands of Detroit DB Keith Abney.

Abney added an exclamation point to the dominant Detroit start, heading into the halftime locker room. It would be one of many highlights for the NFC North squad, winning 45-21 in Glendale, Arizona, to move to 3-2.

The former Sun Devil would add six tackles (five solo) and one pass deflection to his busy day, 27 miles west of his alma mater.

Abney in Arizona

It was Abney's first NFL interception, but certainly not his first takeaway in the Grand Canyon State.

Less than a year ago, Abney recorded an interception in ASU's 2025 win over West Virginia in Tempe.

In three seasons with ASU, Abney finished with six interceptions, including three picks in ASU's 2024 conference championship season.

A tenure to remember in Tempe led to "K1" being a fifth-round pick by Detroit in the 2026 NFL Draft.

League Devils

Abney is one of 11 ASU alumni currently on an NFL roster, being just one of three on the defensive side of the ball.

LB Keyshaun Elliot is on the Chicago Bears, while CB Jack Jones is on the San Francisco 49ers. Out of the three, Abney has been the most impactful for his franchise, leading the trio in tackles and being the only one with an interception through Week 5.

In three games, Abney had two tackles. Against Arizona alone, his six tackles bump up his season total to eight.

“I think Abney will probably help us out a little bit more here this week. So will (Jalen) Mills, I can see both those guys taking on a bigger role,” Lions HC Dan Campbell told reporters on Wednesday.

The rookie got his chance, and he delivered. Heading into a BYE week before a big-time divisional matchup against the Green Bay Packers, it wouldn't be a shock to see Abney's workload increase.

"He's pretty headsy for a rookie," Campbell said about Abney in August. "Nickel position is not the easiest. He'll do exactly what you tell him to do. You give him one of the finer details and man, he does it. He hits his landmarks in zone drops. That's always gonna give you a chance."