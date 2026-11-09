Game Time Announced For Arizona State Football vs. Oklahoma State on Nov. 21

Clear your calendars ahead of Turkey Day.

Arizona State will host Oklahoma State for their final home game of the season on November 21, and announced on Monday, we have a kickoff time.

ASU/OSU is set for a 8:15 PM MST kick on ESPN.

ASU vs. Oklahoma State All-Time

The Sun Devils and Cowboys have met six times before, splitting the matchups 3-3, meaning Nov. 21 will be the "Game 7" of this all-time series.

1984 - Tempe, AZ: OSU 45, ASU 3

1991 - Stillwater, OK: ASU 30, OSU 3

1993 - Tempe, AZ: ASU 12, OSU 10

2022 - Stillwater, OK: OSU 34, ASU 17

2023 - Tempe, AZ: OSU 27, ASU 15

2024 - Stillwater, OK: ASU 42, OSU 21

Oklahoma State took the first ever meeting in 1984, with the Devils responding with two wins in the 1990s. The programs would then go almost 30 years til meeting again, matching up in a PAC-12/Big 12 non-conference home-and-home series.

In the blink of an eye, the two schools became conference foes, with the programs now set to play for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

The Last Meeting...

Two seasons ago, the afternoon in Stillwater was owned by ASU RB Cam Skattebo.

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Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Skattebo's Final Line vs. Oklahoma State (Nov. 2, 2024)

Rushing: 23 carries for 153 yards and 1 touchdown (6.7 yards per carry)

23 carries for 153 yards and 1 touchdown (6.7 yards per carry) Receiving: 4 catches for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns

4 catches for 121 yards and 2 touchdowns Total Touchdowns: 3 total scores (1 rushing, 2 receiving)

3 total scores (1 rushing, 2 receiving) Total Yards: 274 total yards from scrimmage on 27 touches

The now-NFL running back helped the Sun Devils power through a 2-hour and 38-minute weather delay in Stillwater, with the contest paused due to lightning. Behind three Skat touchdowns, ASU won 42-21, en route to a big-time November that would lead to a conference title trip.

Dillingham on Oklahoma State (From 2024...)

"This is a team that has won seven games for, I think, 20 years in a row. And it's their homecoming. We're going to get their very, very best. Coach Gundy has been doing this for a long time at one of the highest levels amongst anybody in college football. ... It's the second away week in a row where it's a team's homecoming, which means we're going to get the best crowd that they have all year and the most motivated those players are going to be."

Since then, Gundy has been fired from his long-term position, with Oklahoma State now sporting first-year head coach Eric Morris at the helm.

Morris and the Cowboys are 6-3 with a 4-2 Big 12 record as of Nov. 9.

Dillingham vs. Head Coaches in their First Year at a School:

Dillingham is 2-2 against coaches who are at new schools/first-year head coaches. He lost to Colorado's Deion Sanders in 2023 and Duke's Manny Diaz in 2025 (Sun Bowl), while taking down Arizona's Brent Brennan and Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby in 2024.

After playing at Oklahoma State's homecoming in 2024, fittingly enough, Nov. 21 will be ASU's homecoming.

Dillingham is undefeated in homecoming games since taking the ASU job in 2023:

2023: 38-27 win vs. Washington State

2024: 28-23 win vs. No. 14 BYU

2025: 25-23 win vs. West Virginia

Could the ASU alum move to 4-0 in homecoming matchups? We will have our answer in two weeks when the Cowboys come to Tempe.