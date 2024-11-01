How to watch Arizona State at Oklahoma State: New TV channel update
The Arizona State at Oklahoma State Big 12 football game got a TV upgrade.
Originally scheduled to air on FS1, Saturday's game in Stillwater will now be televised on FOX.
If the Yankees hadn't blown a 5-0 lead in Game 5 of the World Series, Game 6 would be airing on FOX on Saturday. Instead, Sun Devils and Cowboys fans will get the benefit of the wider reach of a major network.
Arizona State (5-2, 2-2) is coming off a bye week and enters the game as 3.5-point favorites. Oklahoma State (3-5, 0-5) is trying to get back on track after losing five consecutive games.
ASU running back Cam Skattebo, who has rushed for 848 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games, could be in line for a big game vs. an OSU run defense that is dead last in the Big 12 - and second-to-last in all of Division I-A college football.
"He very well could be the best back we’ve played," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy. said "He’s a good back. They feed off him. So if you want to slow them down, in my opinion, you better tackle him.”
The Cowboys are giving up 251 rushing yards per game and are coming off a 38-28 loss to Baylor where they missed 21 tackles and allowed a staggering 343 yards on the ground.
Arizona State at Oklahoma State TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds
Who: Arizona State (5-2, 2-2) at Oklahoma State (3-5, 0-5) in a Big 12 football game
When: 4 p.m. MST/6 p.m. CT | Saturday, November 2
Where: Boone Pickens Stadium | Stillwater, Oklahoma
Live Stream: Stream Arizona State-Oklahoma State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: FOX
Our Prediction: Arizona State 34, Oklahoma State 30
Betting Odds: Arizona State is favored by 3.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook
Live Updates, Highlights: Follow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Saturday's matchup