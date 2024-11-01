All Sun Devils

How to watch Arizona State at Oklahoma State: New TV channel update

The ASU-OSU Big 12 football game has moved to a different channel

Ben Sherman

The Arizona State Sun Devils are one victory away from bowl eligibility.
The Arizona State Sun Devils are one victory away from bowl eligibility. / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Arizona State at Oklahoma State Big 12 football game got a TV upgrade.

Originally scheduled to air on FS1, Saturday's game in Stillwater will now be televised on FOX.

If the Yankees hadn't blown a 5-0 lead in Game 5 of the World Series, Game 6 would be airing on FOX on Saturday. Instead, Sun Devils and Cowboys fans will get the benefit of the wider reach of a major network.

Arizona State (5-2, 2-2) is coming off a bye week and enters the game as 3.5-point favorites. Oklahoma State (3-5, 0-5) is trying to get back on track after losing five consecutive games.

ASU running back Cam Skattebo, who has rushed for 848 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games, could be in line for a big game vs. an OSU run defense that is dead last in the Big 12 - and second-to-last in all of Division I-A college football.

"He very well could be the best back we’ve played," Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy. said "He’s a good back. They feed off him. So if you want to slow them down, in my opinion, you better tackle him.”

The Cowboys are giving up 251 rushing yards per game and are coming off a 38-28 loss to Baylor where they missed 21 tackles and allowed a staggering 343 yards on the ground.

Here are the updated details on how to watch and follow Arizona State at Oklahoma State on Saturday:

Arizona State at Oklahoma State TV Channel, Live Stream, Betting Odds

Who: Arizona State (5-2, 2-2) at Oklahoma State (3-5, 0-5) in a Big 12 football game

When: 4 p.m. MST/6 p.m. CT | Saturday, November 2

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium | Stillwater, Oklahoma

Live Stream: Stream Arizona State-Oklahoma State live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: FOX

Our Prediction: Arizona State 34, Oklahoma State 30

Betting Odds: Arizona State is favored by 3.5 points per FanDuel Sportsbook

Live Updates, HighlightsFollow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates and big-play highlights throughout Saturday's matchup

More Big 12 News & Analysis

Published
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Football