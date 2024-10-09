How to watch, follow Arizona State vs. Utah: TV channel, live stream, updates
The Arizona State Sun Devils are arguably the most surprising team in college football this season.
After going 3-9 last season, and widely picked to finish last entering their first season in the Big 12, the Sun Devils are 4-1 and riding the momentum of a last-second 35-31 win over Kansas.
Beating the Jayhawks was big for Kenny Dillingham's program. Finding a way to beat Utah would be even bigger.
The No. 16 Utes (4-1, 1-1) started the season ranked 12th in the nation in the AP Top 25 college football poll. With a healthy Cam Rising at quarterback they're considered one of the best, and most experienced, teams in the country.
But Utah has had to play without Rising since he was shoved into the water coolers on the sideline and injured his throwing hand vs. Baylor on Sept. 7. They're coming off a 23-10 loss to Arizona in which true freshman quarterback Isaac Wilson completed just 50% of his passes and threw two interceptions.
It's unclear if Rising will play on Friday, but Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said "there's a chance" he could return.
"We'll see what happens this week, but theres' a chance," Whittingham said during his press conference on Monday. "It's still early in the week, but we're crossing our fingers and hoping for the best, as is Cam."
Dillingham said the Sun Devils are preparing to face both quarterbacks.
Here are details on how to watch and follow Arizona State's Big 12 matchup with Utah on Saturday.
HOW TO WATCH ARIZONA STATE VS. UTAH
Who: No. 16 Utah (4-1, 1-1) at Arizona State (4-1, 1-1) in a Big 12 football matchup
When: 7:30 p.m. MST | Friday, October 11
Where: Mountain America Stadium | Tempe, Arizona
Live Stream: Stream Arizona State-Utah live on fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Updates: Follow the game on Arizona State On SI for live updates and highlights throughout Friday's matchup
