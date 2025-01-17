All Sun Devils

Kenny Dillingham now one of highest-paid football coaches in Big 12

Arizona State's 34-year-old coach has turned around the program in just two years

Ben Sherman

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham led the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals.
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham led the Sun Devils to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kenny Dillingham is living the dream.

One of the youngest coaches in college football at 34 years old, Dillingham is coaching his hometown team, just 15 minutes from where he grew up.

But it didn't start out as a dream.

When Dillingham took over the Arizona State football program in November 2022, the Sun Devils were a mess. NCAA sanctions were looming from the prior coaching staff and the roster was in shambles.

Fast forward two years and Dillingham has turned a sleeping giant into one of the best college football programs in the country. The Sun Devils shocked the sports world in 2024 by winning the Big 12 and advancing to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. Their Big 12 championship was the sixth-biggest upset in sports betting history.

Arizona State's roster is now loaded with NFL talent and Dillingham is attracting top football recruits from across the country. After being picked to finish last in the Big 12 in 2024, the Sun Devils will likely be the favorites in 2025.

And Dillingham is now being paid accordingly.

Dillingham Gets $1.75 Million Raise

On Thursday, the Arizona Board of Regents approved Dillingham's contract extension, which will make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the Big 12.

Dillingham's base salary will jump from $4.05 million to $5.8 million, retroactive to Jan. 1. His contract now runs through Dec. 31, 2029, but there is reportedly language in the contract that will extend it to 10 years. And the contract reportedly is incentive-laden, with an opportunity to earn several million more each season for winning the Big 12 and advancing in the College Football Playoff.

The bottom line: Athletic Director Graham Rossini has made it clear he will do whatever it takes to keep Dillingham and his staff in Tempe.

In November, Rossini gave new three-year contracts to offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo and defensive coordinator Brian Ward. Their deals will reportedly pay them more than one million dollars per year.

Big 12 Football Coaching Salaries

When the 2024 season started, Dillingham ranked near the bottom of the Big 12 in annual base salary. Entering the 2025 season he will be in the top 5.

Here's how the Big 12 coaching salaries stacked up entering the 2024 college football season:

1. Mike Gundy, Oklahoma State - $7.75 million

2. Lance Leipold, Kansas - $7.5 million

3. Kyle Whittingham, Utah - $6.525 million

4. Deion Sanders, Colorado - $5.7 million

5. Chris Klieman, Kansas State - $5.25 million

6. Sonny Dykes, TCU - $5,008,414 million

7. Dave Aranda, Baylor - $4,540,885 million

8. Willie Fritz, Houston - $4.5 million

9. Joey McGuire, Texas Tech - $4,247,960

10. Matt Campbell, Iowa State - $4,009,886 million

11. Neal Brown, West Virginia - $4 million

12. Gus Malzahn, UCF - $4 million

13. Kenny Dillingham, Arizona State - $3.95 million

14. Scott Satterfield, Cincinnati - $3.6 million

15. Brent Brennan, Arizona - $3.1 million

More Arizona State & Big 12 Analysis

Published
Ben Sherman
BEN SHERMAN

Ben Sherman has been covering the sports world for most of his journalism career, including 17 years with The Oregonian/OregonLive. One of his favorite memories was covering the 1999 Fiesta Bowl - the first BCS National Championship Game - at Sun Devil Stadium.

Home/Football