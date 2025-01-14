Arizona State lands explosive wide receiver from Alabama
After Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt signed a new deal with ASU's Sun Angel Collective and boisterously announced his return to Tempe, you knew head coach Kenny Dillingham and the Sun Devils would be looking for pieces to put around him.
When you buy a Porsche, you don't just park it on the street — you put it in a three-car garage connected to a mansion. Leavitt is a Porsche, and ASU is building an estate for him with its winter transfer portal commitments.
Arizona State has picked up 12 players in the transfer portal since the winter window opened on Dec. 9, seven of whom are on the offensive side of the ball. The Sun Devils most recent commitment is leaving historically one of the best wide receiver rooms in the country to join Arizona State.
Former Alabama redshirt freshman wide receiver Jaren Hamilton committed to ASU on Monday. A 4-star recruit out of Florida in the class of 2023, Hamilton is an explosive athlete who ran track in high school.
"Very intriguing Power Five receiver prospect with physical tools and multi-sport data that suggest high developmental potential," wrote 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks. "Projects as a potential multi-year starter with a long-term ceiling that could result in NFL Draft candidacy."
Hamilton is the third receiver to sign with the Sun Devils, following former Fresno State redshirt sophomore Jalen Moss — who caught 103 passes for 1,269 yards and 10 touchdowns in two seasons as a Bulldog — and former Clemson redshirt freshman Noble Johnson. ASU added another gem through its class of 2025 high school recruiting class in ATH Cameron Dyer, the No. 1 player in New Mexico.
With the return of Leavitt's No. 1 target, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, ASU's star QB will have plenty of options next year. The trio of transfer receivers is a big part of Dillingham's effort to build around Leavitt for the next 1-2 seasons.
It seems as if replacing first team All-American running back Cam Skattebo will be impossible after the year he had, but signing former Army sophomore running back Kanye Udoh was a great place to start. Udoh had a breakout year, rushing for 1,117 yards and 10 touchdowns off of 179 carries (6.2 yards per carry), leading the Black Knights to a conference championship in their inaugural season as members of the American Athletic Conference.
ASU also strengthened its protection for Leavitt, earning pledges from former Texas State senior offensive lineman Jimeto Obigbo and former Nebraska redshirt freshman offensive tackle Xander Ruggeroli. The Sun Devils signed sophomore tight end Khamari Anderson out of Kentucky with the expectation to help the line and add another element to the pass game alongside Hamilton and company.
Hamilton signed to Alabama as a four-star recruit in the Class of 2023. He didn't retrieve any passes for the Tide in his two seasons. The redshirt freshman and two other transfer pass catchers replace redshirt freshmen wide receivers Kaleb Black, Korbin Hendrix, Troy Omeire and Jamal Young, who all entered the portal this winter.