Kenny Dillingham's Starting Quarterback Decision Will Be Made at Game Time, Per Sources

Who will ASU's starting quarterback be this Saturday? The answer remains uncertain, but we may be closer to an outcome.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Arizona State freshman quarterback Jake Fette is in line to start, but a final decision will be made at game time.

"Arizona State freshman quarterback Jake Fette is in line to start at No. 8 BYU. A final decision will be made at game time," Thamel posted on X. "Veteran Mike Keene is a game-time decision and would start if he’s able. He’s been limited in practice this week."

Fette or Keene?

The question of the week in Tempe, and the main question for Kenny Dillingham throughout media availability and weekly practices.

"We'll see where Mikey's (QB Mikey Keene) at. Mikey is honestly questionable. Like, he's honestly questionable. That's the best way to phrase it, it is not doubtful. He is questionable today, and he'll go out there. We'll see what he does in practice tomorrow. But that's a tough competitor and a fighter, and I know he's going to want to be on the field,"

"So we'll see what happens throughout the week. But if he's not in, it's going to be Jake (QB Jake Fette), he'll be in, and I think regardless of who takes the field, we're going to put together a plan, and we're going to practice hard, and prepare to try to go win a football game." - Kenny Dillingham on Monday.

As Dillingham and Thamel stated, Keene would be the main option if there was no injury, but his injured knee he suffered against Kansas State makes him uncertain.

It begs the question: do you start a healthy and talented, but inexperienced freshman? Or a veteran who has been on big stages but is not 100%?

Stacking Up Against BYU

Two things about Keene and Fette: they can improvise and make plays with their legs and athleticism if need be.

If Keene has a banged-up knee, that play-making ability likely takes a step down.

Fette also has less tape to watch if you are the opposing defense, something the Cougars are aware of.

"He's (Jake Fette) at Arizona State for a reason. He's at a Power Four school for a reason, so he's going to be a good athlete. He's going to be ready to come in and obviously play a great game. - BYU DL Justin Kirkland.

So, who will it be? We will get our answer before kickoff on Saturday, Oct. 31, before a 12:45 p.m. AZT kick for ASU vs. BYU.