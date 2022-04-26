NFL Draft: Pro Comparisons, Rankings for Eight Arizona State Players

Skip to main content

NFL Draft: Pro Comparisons for Eight Arizona State Players

NBC's Thor Nystrom compiled a list of his top 500 NFL Draft prospects, and eight Sun Devils made the cut.

We're mere days away from learning where the newest crop of Arizona State Sun Devils may play. 

The NFL draft is set to begin on Thursday, although the Sun Devils won't see a third player selected in the first round in the last four years after Brandon Aiyuk and N'Keal Harry. 

However, Arizona State does have a handful of candidates that could potentially go between in rounds two and three on Friday. 

Interior lineman Dohnovan West was recently pegged by ESPN to land in the third round in a recent mock draft they completed. West, who can play any of the three spots in the interior, has seen his stock rise significantly since appearing at the NFL Scouting Combine. 

Fellow lineman Kellen Diesch was touted as one of ASU's most pro-ready prospects since the beginning of the 2021 season, as teams have been impressed with his athleticism as a tackle.

And, of course, the electrifying talents of running back Rachaad White are expected to help any team that selects him, which could be as early as the third round. 

Arizona State has more than 10 prospects ready to hear their name called throughout the weekend, and could see their largest draft class since 2015 when they had four players selected. 

NBC Sports' Thor Nystrom recently released his 500-player big board complete with pro comparisons for each player, and a strong amount of Sun Devils landed on the list. 

Accompanied with each player is their ranking in their respective position group, a comparison to a current or former player and their Relative Athletic Score (RAS) that factors measurables such as height and weight with on-field testing.

Arizona State Draft Prospect Pro Comparisons

No. 116: Kellen Diesch

Diesch

Positional Rank: OT11

Pro Comp: Philadelphia Eagles OL Jack Driscoll

RAS: 9.75/10

No. 124: OL Dohnovan West

Dohnovan West

Positional Rank: iOL14

Pro Comp: Philadelphia Eagles OL Isaac Seumalo

RAS: 7.01/10

No. 135: RB Rachaad White

Rachaad White Washington

Positional Rank: RB7

Pro Comp: Former Cardinals/Texans RB David Johnson

RAS: 9.88/10

No. 161: CB Chase Lucas

Chase Lucas

Positional Rank: CB21

Pro Comp: New England Patriots CB Shaun Wade

RAS: 8.89/10

No. 205: CB Jack Jones

Jack Jones D.J. Davidson

Positional Rank: CB28

Pro Comp: San Francisco 49ers CB Ambry Thomas

RAS: 6.78/10

No. 252: LB Darien Butler

Darien Butler

Positional Rank: LB25

Pro Comp: Washington Commanders LB Khaleke Hudson

RAS: None Available

No. 275: DL D.J. Davidson

DJ Davidson

Positional Rank: DL19

Pro Comp: Green Bay Packers DL Tedarrell Slaton

RAS: 4.1/10

No. 292: TE Curtis Hodges

Curtis Hodges

Positional Rank: TE16

Pro Comp: Former Houston Texans TE C.J. Fiedorowicz

RAS: 7.39/10

