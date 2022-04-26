NFL Draft: Pro Comparisons, Rankings for Eight Arizona State Players

NBC's Thor Nystrom compiled a list of his top 500 NFL Draft prospects, and eight Sun Devils made the cut.

We're mere days away from learning where the newest crop of Arizona State Sun Devils may play.

The NFL draft is set to begin on Thursday, although the Sun Devils won't see a third player selected in the first round in the last four years after Brandon Aiyuk and N'Keal Harry.

However, Arizona State does have a handful of candidates that could potentially go between in rounds two and three on Friday.

Interior lineman Dohnovan West was recently pegged by ESPN to land in the third round in a recent mock draft they completed. West, who can play any of the three spots in the interior, has seen his stock rise significantly since appearing at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Fellow lineman Kellen Diesch was touted as one of ASU's most pro-ready prospects since the beginning of the 2021 season, as teams have been impressed with his athleticism as a tackle.

And, of course, the electrifying talents of running back Rachaad White are expected to help any team that selects him, which could be as early as the third round.

Arizona State has more than 10 prospects ready to hear their name called throughout the weekend, and could see their largest draft class since 2015 when they had four players selected.

NBC Sports' Thor Nystrom recently released his 500-player big board complete with pro comparisons for each player, and a strong amount of Sun Devils landed on the list.

Accompanied with each player is their ranking in their respective position group, a comparison to a current or former player and their Relative Athletic Score (RAS) that factors measurables such as height and weight with on-field testing.

Arizona State Draft Prospect Pro Comparisons

No. 116: Kellen Diesch Positional Rank: OT11 Pro Comp: Philadelphia Eagles OL Jack Driscoll RAS: 9.75/10 No. 124: OL Dohnovan West Positional Rank: iOL14 Pro Comp: Philadelphia Eagles OL Isaac Seumalo RAS: 7.01/10 No. 135: RB Rachaad White Positional Rank: RB7 Pro Comp: Former Cardinals/Texans RB David Johnson RAS: 9.88/10 No. 161: CB Chase Lucas Positional Rank: CB21 Pro Comp: New England Patriots CB Shaun Wade RAS: 8.89/10 No. 205: CB Jack Jones Positional Rank: CB28 Pro Comp: San Francisco 49ers CB Ambry Thomas RAS: 6.78/10 No. 252: LB Darien Butler Positional Rank: LB25 Pro Comp: Washington Commanders LB Khaleke Hudson RAS: None Available No. 275: DL D.J. Davidson Positional Rank: DL19 Pro Comp: Green Bay Packers DL Tedarrell Slaton RAS: 4.1/10 No. 292: TE Curtis Hodges Positional Rank: TE16 Pro Comp: Former Houston Texans TE C.J. Fiedorowicz RAS: 7.39/10

