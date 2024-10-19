Oklahoma State RB hurdles BYU defender for incredible touchdown
Coming into Friday night's nationally televised game at No. 13 BYU, Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon was having a rough season.
The reigning Doak Walker Award winner, Gordon has been facing stacked boxes all season. He has struggled to find room to run, rushing for just 308 yards coming into the night. Gordon led the nation in rushing last season with 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Two quarters into the BYU game, it appears "Air Gordon" has finally found his groove. The Cowboys were 9.5-point underdogs coming into the game, but thanks in part to Gordon's play they lead 21-14 at halftime. (Sidenote: We picked Oklahoma State to upset BYU 38-35.)
Gordon has 102 yards from scrimmage and three touchdowns in the first half. His second touchdown - a 17-yard catch and run - was one of the most electric TDs of the college football season. Gordon caught a short pass from QB Garret Rangel on the left sideline, turned up field, timed his steps and hurdled BYU defender Faletau Satuala to score a 17-yard touchdown. Gordon took to the air at the 6-yard line and landed at the 1-yard line.
Watch the incredible play here:
If Oklahoma State can pull off the upset it will dramatically alter the Big 12 standings. BYU, Iowa State and Texas Tech all enter the weekend 3-0 in the conference. If BYU stumbles, it gives both the Cyclones and Red Raiders a clear path to the title. Neither team plays the Cougars - but they play each other on Nov. 2. That game could be for the regular season Big 12 title.
Arizona State travels to Oklahoma State on Nov. 2 and hosts BYU on Nov. 23.