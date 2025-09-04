Arizona State's Student Section Earns Recognition
TEMPE -- Arizona State's home crowd has become revitalized over the last two seasons.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham was tasked with a seemingly impossible task of re-engaging a fanbase that had become disillusioned by Herm Edwards, Ray Anderson, and others in recent seasons.
Dillingham has succeeded in the task.
A record number of 14,280 students attended the 11th-ranked Sun Devils' opening season 38-19 victory over Northern Arizona - a majority of students who attended stayed beyond halftime as well.
The crowd went over capacity by around 3,000 seats, and the student population overflowed into the southeast and southwest corners of the stadium in the process, in what was an incredible showing for a game in August.
They are being recognized as such by the Big 12 conference, as they were named the student section of the week.
From the Big 12 press release:
"The Big 12 Conference has announced a new weekly football award, the “Big 12 Student Section of the Week.” This award will recognize the student section of the Big 12 program that creates the most impactful and electrifying game-day atmosphere in the previous week’s slate of games. This week’s winner is Arizona State, whose The Inferno student section set a record with 14,280 students in attendance as the Sun Devils defeated Northern Arizona, 38-19."
“The Big 12 is home to some of the most passionate fans and unforgettable game-day environments in college athletics,” said Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark. “I want to thank our Business Advisory Board, as this concept was born out of conversations with them about how best to showcase the energy of Big 12 football fans. Congratulations to Arizona State for its week one win – I’m excited to see this award come to life and to celebrate the best fans in college football all season long.”
"A panel consisting of the Big 12 Business Advisory Board, Big 12 Alumni Council, media members, and select Big 12 executives will determine the weekly winner. The “Big 12 Student Section of the Week” will be announced every Tuesday throughout the 2025 football regular season."
"Entering the week of the Big 12 Football Championship Game, the “Student Section of the Year” will be announced. Week zero games and neutral site games are not eligible for consideration."
If Arizona State backs up the preseason billing they received, it should be little issue to draw fans in general in regularly, but students have the potential to be as engaged as ever in their own right.
Utah, Texas Tech, and others can earn the year-end award, but Arizona State is in a wonderful position to boast the loudest and most consistent student section in the conference.
