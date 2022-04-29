Report: Arizona State DL Jermayne Lole to 'Explore Options' in Transfer Portal

Sun Devils players continue to jump ship, and Lole could be the latest prior to the May 1 deadline.

The numbers continue to escalate for Arizona State's entries into the transfer portal.

On Friday, SunDevilSource.com reported that defensive lineman Jermayne Lole was considering his options in the transfer portal "as a way of exploring his value in the burgeoning name, imagine and likeness (NIL) college marketplace."

Lole missed the entire 2021 season after injuring his triceps. His return to Arizona State in 2022 was thought to have bolstered an already strong ASU defense.

However, departures that featured linebacker Eric Gentry, receiver Ricky Pearsall and quarterback Jayden Daniels have derailed most of the hope for the Sun Devils to make anything of their 2022 season.

Lole is the second prominent Arizona State player Friday to either hit or announce their intentions to enter the portal, joining center Ezra Dotson-Oyetade. He becomes the sixth player since the beginning of February to enter the transfer portal.

Lole's departure would be a major blow for ASU's front seven, as he was listed as one of Pro Football Focus' top players heading into last season prior to his injury. Defensive line coach Rob Rodriguez offered the following comments on Lole's return during spring practice.

"Jermayne definitely is a man of few words, but when he speaks the guys listen. He's a very intelligent football player, so he's a guy that comes with, 'Hey I'm seeing this, what about this?' I think the more of those guys you have in the room, the better we are. That's part of what makes Jermayne a really good player."

SunDevilSource reported that while Lole has a preference to return to Arizona State, he is expected to gather offers of $100,000 or more by NIL collectives at other college programs.

