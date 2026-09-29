Arizona State's Top 2027 Commit Is Already Helping Recruit the Sun Devils' Future
Arizona State has spent the Kenny Dillingham era trying to change the way the state's best high school football players view staying home. The Sun Devils have never been a premier destination for recruits and now Dillingham is doing what he can to shift that narrative and get local talent to stay.
Now, one of Arizona's premier prospects is helping deliver that message himself.
Basha offensive lineman and Arizona State commit Jake Hildebrand has reached out to at least 35 players about potentially joining him in Tempe, according to reporting from Logan Stanley of The Arizona Republic.
The Republic identified the players through Hildebrand's activity on social media, where the four-star prospect has openly encouraged other recruits to consider the Sun Devils.
For Arizona State, the number is impressive. But what Hildebrand represents could be even more important.
Hildebrand bought into ASU's vision
Hildebrand was the centerpiece of Arizona State's inaugural "Golden Ticket" recruiting initiative, which placed additional emphasis on a select group of the state's top prospects.
The idea was born out of ASU's struggles to consistently keep elite Arizona players home. Josh Omura, ASU's executive director of player personnel and recruiting, told The Republic that the staff wanted to change the conversation surrounding in-state recruiting.
The goal, Omura said, was to "build a fence around Arizona."
Hildebrand became an early validation of that strategy when he committed to the Sun Devils on May 19 being a key piece of the golden ticket initiative. Signalling to many other recruits that this is a serious push and not just any gimmick to raise attention.
The 6-foot-5, 311-pound lineman is ASU's highest-ranked offensive line commitment this century and the program's first No. 1-ranked in-state commitment since N'Keal Harry in 2016, according to The Republic.
Instead of simply shutting down his recruitment, however, Hildebrand started working on others.
There is something different about hearing the recruiting pitch from another player. Coaches are expected to sell their programs. Hildebrand can speak as someone who traveled the country, had opportunities elsewhere and ultimately decided he wanted to stay home. For someone ranked so high and endless opportunities from other schools it is very telling and exciting seeing someone of his caliber stay close to home.
Hildebrand told The Republic that he believes in what Dillingham is building and wants other Arizona players to see the same opportunity.
ASU is backing up its message
Arizona State's effort isn't limited to graphics and social media.
Dillingham was in attendance for the Sept. 25 rivalry game between Mountain View and Mesa, according to Mason Byers. Mesa's roster includes 2028 defensive lineman Sione Taueli, one of seven players identified by The Republic as recipients of ASU's second wave of Golden Tickets. Taueli is listed as a 6-foot-5, 210-pound junior edge defender.
There is a difference between telling high school players that recruiting Arizona is a priority and having the head coach standing on a local sideline on a Friday night. Dillingham is leaving no doubts where his focus lies, and trying to keep the best in state talent there is.
It also reinforces the relationship-driven approach Omura described to The Republic.
Arizona State is still building
That message could be especially important considering where the program currently stands.
Arizona State is 2-1 and 1-0 in Big 12 play entering October. The Sun Devils demolished Morgan State 70-7, were handed a reality check in a 48-20 loss at No. 10 Texas A&M and responded with a 24-17 conference victory over Kansas at Wembley Stadium in London.
There is plenty of football left to determine exactly what this year's team becomes.
The same can be said about ASU's recruiting strategy.
Arizona State isn't going to keep every elite prospect from leaving the state, nor should that be the expectation. National programs will continue recruiting Arizona heavily.
But consistently making ASU a legitimate option for the state's premier players would represent a significant change.
The Golden Ticket campaign has continued into the 2028 class, with The Republic reporting that Hamilton's Keaton Fields and Kacey Allen, Basha's Landen Wade and Makai Nelson, Desert Edge's Nekhi Lambeth, Mesa's Taueli and Horizon's Liam McNeal received the second wave of tickets.
Time will determine how many eventually become Sun Devils.
But ASU wanted its best local players to believe they could stay home and help build something in Tempe. It convinced Hildebrand, and now he's trying to gather a flock to come with him and for years to come.
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Roland Padilla is a high school sports journalist, NIL specialist, and analytics strategist covering primarily West Coast track and field, basketball, and football for High School On SI. He began his career in 2015 reporting on Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook’s Thunder era for ClutchPoints before moving into full NBA coverage. A three-sport alumnus and current throwing coach at Damien High School, and a former NCAA track athlete at UC San Diego, Roland blends athlete-development knowledge with advanced analytics in his role as a Senior Analyst at DAZN and Team Whistle. He has supported content strategy for major global and U.S. sports properties including World Rugby, FIFA Club World Cup, the New York Mets, MLS, X Games, the Premier League, the NFL, and the Downs2Business podcast. He began contributing to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI in 2026.