Peach Bowl officials blow huge targeting call vs. Texas safety Michael Taaffe
Bad college football officiating reared its ugly head late in Arizona State's College Football Playoff quarterfinal vs. Texas on New Year's Day.
With the game tied 24-24 and just over one minute to play, Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt completed a 10-yard pass to wide receiver Melquan Stovall over the middle. Stovall was immediately hit by Texas safety Michael Taafe.
The play left Arizona State with a 4th-and-5 at their own 48-yard line with 1:08 to play.
But after they showed the replay on TV, Taafe hammered Stovall with his helmet, effectively knocking him out. It was as clear of a helmet-to-helmet hit as it gets.
Somehow, after reviewing the play, the officials did not call targeting. The targeting call that should have been made would have given the Sun Devils a first down in Texas territory, with a chance to drive for a game-winning field goal.
Instead, ASU was forced to punt the ball back to Texas. The Longhorns drove down to the Arizona State 19-yard line and missed a 38-yard field goal as time expired.
Texas went on to win the game in double overtime, 39-31.
Watch the missed targeting call:
The reaction on social media was met far and wide with criticism of the officials.