Sun Devils Rewind: ASU Adds Basketball Help, Football Recruiting Offers Promise

Happy Monday, Arizona State faithful! Another week is upon us, with a plethora of possibilities ahead in a multitude of Sun Devils athletic endeavors. We're slowly inching our way to football season, while basketball still remains relevant in headlines for the school.

No Updates on Football Investigation

The last update we've heard on the current NCAA investigation that is looking into potential recruiting violations by Arizona State came three weeks ago, when we learned deputy athletics director Jean Boyd may have potentially known of the alleged violations.

If the NCAA can prove Boyd was complicit, Arizona State may be looking at a punishment with the dreaded "lack of institutional control" label. There's no clear timetable for the Sun Devils to learn their fate, with many hoping the issues will be resolved prior to the start of the 2021 season.

Also, the Sun Devils now have another lawsuit on their hands, as former senior athletics director Steven Cohen filed a civil suit in relation to his firing stemming from a prior investigation that found sexual misconduct from a prominent booster at ASU.

Football Recruiting Continues Roller-Coaster Ride

Arizona State experienced a handful of positive news in the world of football recruiting, mostly in the class of 2022. Players such as wide receiver Jordan Williams, offensive lineman Malik Agbo and defensive lineman Deone Walker all listed Arizona State in their top five schools. The Sun Devils also made an offer to 2025 athlete Arron White.

However, the team did experience a few misses. The Sun Devils narrowly missed out on top 2022 tight end Kaden Helms after he announced his commitment to Oklahoma. Arizona State also saw potential incoming transfer tight end Geor'quarius Spivey (who initially committed from Mississippi State) opt to enroll at TCU after failing to find classes at Arizona State.

Basketball Adds Major Recruiting Help

Arizona State's basketball program got a major helping hand on the recruiting staff, as Brady Kennedy accepted an offer to help ASU in player personnel, recruiting and analytics after performing similar duties for Kentucky's basketball program.

Phil Mickelson Misses Cut at The Open Championship

The beloved former Sun Devil shot his worst opening round at Royal St George's in his 26-year history playing in the tournament, falling very short of the plus-1 cut for the final two rounds. Mickelson said he will take some time off and regroup.

Sun Devils Finish Strong in MLB Draft

Despite having no players picked on the first day of the draft, the Sun Devils baseball program finished well represented over the course of the three-day spectacle of the MLB Draft. Arizona State finished with five players and three future commitments drafted.

Other Sun Devil Happenings:

Former Arizona State basketball player Romello White is now playing in the Israeli Basketball Premier League, signing with team Hapoel Eilat last week.

ASU baseball hired pitching coach/recruiting coordinator Sam Peraza. Peraza performed a similar role at San Diego State prior to joining the Sun Devils.

Track and field superstar Turner Washington was named a finalist for The Bowerman, awarded to the NCAA's top men and women's track and field athletes. Washington currently holds collegiate top-10 records in both shot put and discus.

The women's basketball program earned a ranking of 17 in the WBCA rankings, which measures how well a team performs in the classroom. With a team GPA of 3.645 for the 2020-2021 year, ASU finished as the Pac-12's top team.

Donnie Druin is a Deputy Editor with AllSunDevils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin, and AllSunDevils @AllSunDevils.