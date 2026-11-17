A (new) Homecoming?

It has been a busy time for Arizona State recruiting, and with the 2026 regular season dwindling down, all eyes will soon be on the incoming class of new Sun Devils.

However, announced on Monday, one future Sun Devil is coming to Tempe a little bit ahead of schedule.

Here's everything to know about ASU's main recruiting visit this weekend:

Dylin is a Devil

Dylin Bruce, a 2027 four-star cornerback from Huntington Beach, California, is headed to the desert this weekend to attend ASU's homecoming game vs. No. 25 Oklahoma State.

Bruce has been committed to the Sun Devils since June, but it has been a long road of fielding inquiries from other programs to potentially flip.

The senior has been offered by Boise State, Vanderbilt and Northwestern, but his commitment never wavered from the maroon and gold.

Senior Stardom

Bruce had already built quite the resume when he committed to Kenny Dillingham's program this summer, but his senior season in California has brought him to another level.

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According to On3 Rivals, Bruce's senior action has bumped him up to a 91.18 grade on their scale, compared to 24/7's 90 grade and ESPN's 77 grade. He was even able to crack the Rivals Top 100 list, climbing the list this fall.

Bruce had 51 tackles (34 solo), four interceptions and a fumble recovery this season, while hauling in 47 catches for 721 yards and seven touchdowns on offense as a two-way player. On special teams, the Californian showed off his athleticism with 423 total yards on just nine kick and punt returns combined.

ASU's Class of 2027

Bruce is one of three four-star commits in ASU's Class of 2027, which currently sits as a No. 67 class in the country and sports the third-highest cumulative recruit grade in the Big 12's 2027 list.

2027 Sun Devils (As of Nov. 17)

Nico Bland, WR Orange, CA

Jake Hildebrand, OT Chandler, AZ

Weston Nielsen, QB-PP Bastrop, TX

Nasim Eason CB, Gilbert, AZ

Dylin Bruce, CB Huntington Beach, CA

Tycen Johnson, WR Temecula, CA

Marshaun Ivy, ILB Saint Louis, MO

Kingston Anetema, ATH Torrance, CA

Caleb Camping, TE-H Fort Collins, CO

Mikey Barth, K Chandler, AZ

Magic Haynes, DE Compton, CA

Noah Reid, OT Shawnee Mission, KS

CJ Cowley., RB Alabaster, Alabama

ASU likely has ways to go in putting the finishing touches on their 2027 class, with transfer portal season not too far away either.

Arizona State has made a killing this season off their transfer additions, adding main contributors WR Reed Harris and LB Owen Long, while also finding their future backfield in the process: true freshmen QB Jake Fette and RB Cardae Mack.

But how will Kenny Dillingham and Co. attack 2027? Return to the portal? Or put an emphasis on this incoming H.S. class?

Until then, Bruce and the rest of the Sun Devil community will file into Mountain America Stadium for an 8:15 p.m. MST kickoff, as ASU will host Oklahoma State on Saturday night, Nov. 21, live on ESPN.