Transfer Portal QB Emory Jones to Visit Arizona State

The Sun Devils could very well land another quarterback in the transfer portal, as Emory Jones is set to visit Tempe.

There's been plenty of talk surrounding Arizona State and their quarterback position.

A laundry list of potential outcomes from ASU's position battle emerged over the course of the last few months, but a new wrinkle recently emerged that will be hard for any hot iron to eliminate.

On Thursday, Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro reported former Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones would be visiting Arizona State this weekend.

The news is significant, as the Sun Devils have been searching for an answer to their quarterback situation since three-year starter Jayden Daniels hit the transfer portal and landed at LSU.

Earlier this week, All Sun Devils listed Jones as a potential target if outside options were still being considered.

Now, there's a real chance Jones could be leading Arizona State out of the tunnel to begin the season.

More on Emory Jones

Jones officially hit the transfer portal on Mar. 18 after arriving to Florida in 2018. Jones famously flipped his commitment from Ohio State to the Gators on National Signing Day.

Jones would be buried in the depth chart until last season, where he started 12 games for the Gators. He completed 64.7% of his passes for 2,734 yards and 19 touchdowns to 13 interceptions.

Jones also carried the ball 143 times for 759 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Personal quarterback coach Quincy Avery told ESPN, "He's looking for an opportunity to compete and play at a high level and display his talents in an offense that suits his skill set."

Jones' abilities as a dual-threat quarterback makes him an attractive player in an offense that's expected to feature a heavy dose of play-action and pre-snap motion.

The Sun Devils currently roster passers such as Trenton Bourguet and Paul Tyson, who battled for the starting job over the course of spring practice.

Arizona State showed early interest in Jones once he entered the transfer portal, as six different ASU coaches are followed by the quarterback on Twitter.

Jones would be expected to start should he commit to Arizona State.

