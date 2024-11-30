What Arizona coach Brent Brennan said about Arizona State rivalry game
Arizona Wildcats football coach Brent Brennan knows Cam Skattebo well.
When Brennan was the head coach at San Jose State he recruited Skattebo out of high school, and remembers his visit in vivid detail.
"I remember sitting there at Sauced, which is like a barbecue joint in Santana Row where we used to host the recruits. Sitting there with him and his family, great people," Brennan said in his weekly press conference. "He's a great kid, and the thing I love about him is he's just a football playing fool. He just loves to play and it shows up. It's just cool. He's kind of an old school ball player, but he's one of those rare ones where you know he combines real physicality with the ability to finish runs.
"If he gets out, you know he's a problem. Just an incredible amount of respect for Cam. He is a great player."
Brennan will face Skattebo and the Arizona State Sun Devils (9-2) for the first time as Arizona's head coach on Saturday. The only thing standing between Arizona State and a berth in the Big 12 football championship game are Brennan's Wildcats (4-7).
If the Sun Devils beat Arizona they will likely play Iowa State, BYU or Colorado for the Big 12 title and a potential berth in the College Football Playoff. The most simplified scenario in a complex series of Big 12 championship game tiebreakers involves both Arizona State and Iowa State winning. If the Sun Devils and Cyclones both win on Saturday, they're in.
Brennan and the Wildcats are well aware they can ruin Arizona State's season with a victory in the Territorial Cup.
"Having done this for a long time, no matter who you're playing it always feels better to end on a winning note no matter what," Brennan said.
Here's what Brennan had to say ahead of the ASU rivalry matchup:
Brennan on How ASU Rivalry Game Impacts Recruiting
"I think everything has an impact on recruiting, you know what I mean? That's one of those things in the new world that everybody's dealing with. If you're playing well, social media impacts recruiting. If you're not, same thing. In the the state obviously this is a huge game and there's always fierce competition for the best players in the state of Arizona. But I do think everything that you do impacts recruiting, and I think you have to have that mindset with it."
Brennan on Arizona State's Defense
"They are playing hard. I think their defensive line ,their defensive ends are really athletic and active. But really, when you turn on the tape they're playing their tails off. Ton of respect for those guys and the people that are coaching them. They're playing extremely hard. They're playing with a lot of confidence and that shows up when you watch the film."
Brennan on Injuries to Arizona's Offensive Line
"I honestly believe that football games are won up front. Having consistency with the offensive line. Because those those five guys have to play in concert ... they have to be in lock step. So when you get a chance to have some continuity there, where the same people are playing the same positions, and they know each other and they know that part of it ... I think that was one of the beneficial things Arizona had a year ago is real consistency with the offensive front."
Brennan on Noah Fifita's and Tet McMillan's Legacies
"I think they'll be remembered as legends. I think they'll be remembered as guys that were incredible football players and also outstanding people in the community. I think when I'm watching this thing, to me there's not a better receiver in the country than T-Mac. I think he should win the Biletnikoff [Award]. I hope he does. His consistency of practice and game day and how competitive he is and the relationship him and Noah have, I don't think there's any reason they shouldn't be remembered forever here."