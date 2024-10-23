What Kenny Dillingham said ahead of Arizona State's bye week: 'I hate losing'
Kenny Dillingham really hates to lose.
Despite defying the oddsmakers' 4.5-win projections and the pundits' last-place predictions with a 5-2 start to the season, Dillingham wants more.
"Well I hoped we'd be 7-0," Dillingham said when he was asked about his expectations for the season. "I hate losing. I absolutely hate losing. I'm very, very passionate about this team, about this game. Absolutely hate losing. Drives me nuts."
Heading into their bye week, the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2, 2-2) are far ahead of where anyone -outside of Dillingham - thought they would be. They have the best running back in the Big 12, a defense that's getting better every week and a bowl game within reach.
"College football's crazy right now, and I think we're in a really good spot," Dillingham said. "I mean we're 5-2 with five weeks left. I think the vast majority of the fan base would be celebrating if we said this was going to be our situation going into this year."
Here are the highlights of Dillingham's press conference as Arizona State heads into its bye week:
Dillingham on issuing a public apology for talking about holding open tryouts for a new kicker:
"Just when I realized that it was affecting a kid. I've never in my career done anything that's had a negative effect on a kid, and I've had some really bad seasons, some really bad play. And absolutely failed him."
Dillingham on his postgame interviews and reactions:
"That's who I am, but I don't view myself as anything more than a normal person. And I've got to realize that unfortunately that's not the case. I view myself as everybody else. No bigger, no smaller, just another person being who they are. But that has nothing to do with the last week's game. That was unacceptable."
Dillingham on quarterback Sam Leavitt's status:
"Obviously, Sam, we're hoping we get back. He's questionable still for the [Oklahoma State game]. I would say it's 50-50 if he's going to return. Maybe 60-40 that he won't. ... The next week will be telling here for us."
Dillingham on how good Big 12 running backs are:
"Really good. ... It's a loaded group up front. This league runs the ball. It's funny, because 10 years ago this league threw the ball. Now this league runs the ball, they run it effectively.
"This league's running back rooms are loaded. It's by design and they're all bigger backs. They're backs that run through you that are harder to tackle."
Dillingham on the stellar play of defensive back Keith Abney II:
"He's unbelievable. ... He's a worker, always around, overachiever, super smart, in the Barrett Honors College. Succeeding in the Barrett Honors College. First one in, last one out. Studying all the time. And that pays off. There's a reason he's having success and it's the work he puts in. ... He's put in the work. He deserves the success he's having right now."