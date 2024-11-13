Will Cam Skattebo play vs. Kansas State?
The Arizona State football team survived UCF without Cam Skattebo.
It's fair to say they will need their Heisman Trophy candidate back on the field Saturday in order to have a chance to upset No. 19 Kansas State.
Skattebo injured his shoulder in the fourth quarter of Arizona State's 42-21 win over Oklahoma State on Nov. 2. On Monday, Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham said Skattebo is "questionable" for the Kansas State game.
"Scat, you know, he's questionable for the game," Dillingham said during Monday's press conference. "I think he's going to try to practice, at least jog through some things or run around a little bit [Tuesday], so that's a positive."
Dillingham said Skattebo lobbied hard to play against UCF — even after the game started.
"He was trying to get me to put him in the game at the middle of the third quarter, like, 'let me go get suited up.'" Dillingham said. "'No, you're not going to go get suited up, like, not happening.'
"So we'll see what it looks like this week, when it's going to be the same situation. Even if he's cleared, I want to make sure that we're going to get the best version of Cam, if he goes out there and he feels good about himself."
Skattebo entered the Heisman Trophy conversation last week after putting together one of the best individual performances of the 2024 college football season in the win over Oklahoma State. The 5-foot-11, 215-pound senior rushed for 153 yards and a touchdown while also catching four passes for 121 yards and two touchdowns.
Skattebo has racked up 1,405 all-purpose yards this season and has 1,001 rushing yards. Despite missing last week's game he's still 10th in the nation in rushing yards and third in the Big 12.
Kansas State (7-2, 4-2) is favored by 8.5 points. Arizona State (7-2, 4-2) needs to win out to have a chance at a berth in the Big 12 football champion