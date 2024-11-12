Arizona State football's big recruiting weekend is paying off
Kenny Dillingham's big recruiting weekend continues to pay dividends.
Arizona State hosted several high school and junior college football recruits for its thrilling 35-31 win over UCF on Saturday, and Dillingham has already landed multiple commitments.
The latest commit plays his high school football just down the road. Liberty High School class of 2026 safety Zeth Thues announced his commitment to Arizona State on social media Monday.
Arizona State's secondary has been one of the stronger position groups for the 7-2 Sun Devils this season, and the addition of Thues helps solidify it for years to come.
Thues is Dillingham's third class of 2026 commit, and the first from Arizona. The No. 9 overall recruit in Arizona in his class, Thues holds offers from Kansas State, Tennessee, Washington State and Wisconsin, but ultimately chose his hometown Sun Devils.
The junior safety's pledge follows a huge weekend for ASU that has resulted in three commitments so far, highlighted by the nation's No. 1 junior college wide receiver, Jordan Scott.
Thues transferred from nationally renowned Saguaro High School to Arizona powerhouse Liberty High School this season as one of more than 20 football transfers who left Saguaro following controversial race-related emails sent by former Saguaro principal Ann Achtziger.
Thues has been a defensive force for 9-1 Liberty in his first year with the team, guiding the Lions to an Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) Open Division playoff appearance. During the 10-game regular season, Thues led the team in interceptions (3) and forced fumbles (5), and recovered two fumbles. His 50 tackles and 13 tackles-for-loss finished third on the team and were accompanied by three sacks. Thues and Liberty begin their playoff run Friday, Nov. 22.