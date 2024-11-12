Arizona State football's big recruiting weekend is paying off

Blessed to announce my commitment to Arizona State University! @ASUFootball #ForksUp @KennyDillingham @CoachBC_

I would like to thank my family, coaches, and teammates for all the help and support along the way! @LibertyFBLions @coachthomasfb @lmzworld_ @OlivasO55517572 pic.twitter.com/TaUWGXWCtD