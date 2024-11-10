Gus Malzahn is getting roasted for giving up 14 points in 9 seconds to Arizona State
Arizona State continues to have a charmed season.
And Saturday night they got some much-needed help from Gus Malzahn.
Picked to finish last in the Big 12, the Sun Devils are one of the biggest surprises in college football. They entered Saturday's Big 12 matchup with UCF 6-2 and bowl eligible for the first time since 2021. They're also still very much in the running for a berth in the Big 12 championship game.
Kenny Dillingham's team is playing sound football in all three phases — and that was on full display in a wild sequence Saturday vs. UCF.
Trailing 17-7 with 4:56 left in the first half, Arizona State put together its first sustained drive of the game, marching 75 yards in nine plays and scoring on a 4-yard touchdown pass from Sam Leavitt to tight end Chamon Metayer with 56 seconds left in the half.
On the ensuing kickoff, UCF's Christian Petersen dropped the ball in the end zone, and instead of kneeling and taking the touchback, he tried to run it out. Arizona State tackled him on the half-yard line with 53 seconds left.
Instead of running the ball — and running out the clock — UCF coach Malzahn elected to throw the ball out of the shotgun on first down. Quarterback Dylan Rizk's pass was intercepted by ASU defensive back Laterrance Welch on the 9-yard line, and he returned it for a touchdown, giving the Sun Devils a 21-17 lead with 47 seconds left.
Yes, Arizona State somehow scored 14 points in 9 seconds to take the lead and completely flip the game.
And Malzahn is getting roasted for his decision to throw the ball in that situation.
"This is one of the worst decisions I've ever seen a coach make," wrote CBS Sports HQ anchor Chris Hassel on X. "UCF has it 1st and 10 from own 1 but Arizona State has NO TIMEOUTS! Just sneak the ball and go to the half with the lead. Fireable."
Here's a look at the pick six and a sampling of the reaction on social media: