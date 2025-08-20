Former Arizona State Star Returns to NFL Training Camp
With the rise in national profile for the Arizona State Sun Devils comes the potential to have more professional players in the coming years.
The first in a possible lengthy string of Sun Devil alum to become pros at the NFL level under head coach Kenny Dillingham is Cam Skattebo.
The 2024 Heisman Trophy contender played an integral role in several Arizona State victories last season - and nearly took them to victory over Texas in the Peach Bowl.
Skattebo was drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth round of April's draft and has quickly ingrained himself as a vital piece of the locker room.
While Tyrone Tracy Jr. always had the upper hand to be the starting running back at the beginning of the season, any doubt was virtually put to rest when Skattebo suffered a hamstring injury in the last week of July.
Giants head coach Brian Daboll tended to be non-committal when it came to Skattebo's timetable for return, but the running back appears to be coming back into form, as he returned to practice on Tuesday, per ESPN writer Jordan Raanan.
"Rookie running back Cam Skattebo was also among a handful of players who came back from injuries to practice. The 2025 fourth-round pick had missed the past couple of weeks with a hamstring injury."
Arizona State is well aware of the impact that Skattebo made on the program - with QB Sam Leavitt joking about what would be different in 2025 with the star now in the NFL when asked by ASU on SI.
"Skat would always be back there talking to me, so, a little bit less pestering in my ear in a good way."
Skattebo's fearless running style, ability to catch the ball, willingness to block, and unrequited leadership all were invaluable to the 2024 Sun Devils - now is the time for the upcoming team to pick up from where last season was left off.
The first opportunity to see the 2025 Sun Devils is on August 30, while Skattebo's NFL debut very well could be set for September 7 against former Sun Devil star Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders.
