Greg McElroy Names Arizona State as CFP Contender
The Arizona State football program officially has a target on their backs as the defending Big 12 champions - the expectations are sky-high after the 11 win season.
ESPN analyst Greg McElroy added fuel to the fire - labeling the program as a College Football Playoff contender in a recent edition of his own podcast.
The Sun Devils were not only not labeled as a 'national title' contender, they were also not selected as the favorite to win the conference - Texas Tech was.
McElroy also believes that as many as nine Big 12 teams can contend for a Playoff spot - the Sun Devils joined by Texas Tech, Iowa State, Kansas State, Baylor, Kansas, TCU, BYU, and Utah.
What McElroy had to say about Arizona State heading into year three of the Kenny Dillingham era, still having great things to say despite the program being named the third most likely to take the conference crown:
"They return 17 starters overall, but the most important starter is their quarterback Sam Leavitt... had a tremendous impact when it came to making every single person around him better, and I believe that the sky is the limit for this young man... I also expect big things from his top wide receiver option Jordyn Tyson... they also have a really veteran offensive line as well that should be among the best in college football."
On the defense:
"They return a ton of production... they were stout in many areas and that continuity with all of that production back will be really, really helpful..."
While McElroy isn't quite as high on Arizona State as some - preferring the Red Raiders and Kansas State over them at this current juncture - he still had many positive things to say.
The ultimate goal for Arizona State is to win the conference again, reach the CFP, and secure a victory in the tournament - being labeled as the third best squad in the conference should absolutely serve as a motivating factor moving forward.
The 2025 season is set to kickoff on August 30 against Northern Arizona before the first big challenge in SEC foe Mississippi State the following week.
