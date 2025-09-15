Kenny Dillingham Gets Blunt Honest on Sun Devils
TEMPE -- Arizona State is now heading into year two of Big 12 play on a decent note, as the team never ceded a lead in a 34-15 victory over Texas State to conclude non-conference play.
Third-year head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke to the media in his regularly scheduled post-game press conference on Saturday morning alongside star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.
Arizona State on SI grouped pointed highlights from the lengthy press conference, where Dillingham discussed game plan, particular players such as Sam Leavitt, and more.
Key to Simplifying Offense
One of the first questions asked pertained to the work that was done in preparation for the battle against Texas State following an uneven offensive performance against Mississippi State.
Dillingham was very open about the process - even to the point of revealing a key tidbit about an adjustment that was made.
- "Yeah, obviously establishing the run was huge, and a couple first early drives, we're trying to figure it out. You know, running the ball is one of those things that you got to be dedicated to it because the move in the game, everybody moves a little different on the d-line... Once we did figure it out, our guys did a good job... We probably did cut down our play sheet down by about 25-30%, if not a little more... I think we played pretty clean football..."
One of the absolute best qualities of Coach Dillingham is the unabashed humility to admit when he falls short in a game, practice, or any other situation. He is unafraid to take accountability, adjust what isn't working, and strive to make life easier for his players.
Sun Devil fans should feel superb about the future of the program under Dillingham.
Chamon Metayer is Integral to ASU Offense
The senior tight end has been an integral part of conversations surrounding the program over the last week of action due to his blocking performance against Mississippi State - the coaching staff implored that he needed to be more involved in the offense moving forward.
Metayer responded by securing a single-game career best game with six receptions and earning a 27-yard touchdown, which became arguably his most productive performance as a member of the program.
Dillingham made it be known how impactful the Cincinnati transfer has been.
- "Yeah, Chamon's just been a soldier for us the first few games and not many targets. He's just gone to work and I said we got to reward people that just work like that and block like that... I've just been very, very pleased with how he's been playing football, so you got to reward him."
Marcus Arroyo Garners Praise
Dillingham was asked by Arizona State on SI about his view of Sam Leavitt's praise of Arroyo as a game planner.
The praise was expansive and truly honed in on what a strong football mind and the preparations - something that he has been renowned for in his many years as a coach in both college and the NFL.
Major Takeaway: Sun Devils Will Manage
Arizona State has been put in a precarious position over the last two weeks following uneven performances - the infrastructure that coach Dillingham has built over the last two-plus years has set them up to withstand major challenges.
Position coaches such as Shaun Aguano, Hines Ward, Diron Reynolds, and others are battle-tested - ready to make a mark in any given situation.
The talent on the roster is built to compete for the conference crown once again as well. Albert Smith II, Ramar Williams, Adrian "Boogie" Wilson, Cameron Harpole, and Kanye Udoh are just a small handful of the depth pieces that have or will contribute to winning Sun Devil football in the 2025 season.
Read more on major takeaways from players discussing the victory over Texas State in the post-game press conference here, and on how Arizona State fans should be feeling about the team heading into Big 12 play here.
