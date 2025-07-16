45 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
Arizona State football is quietly approaching the beginning of the new campaign - game one is just over six weeks away.
The 2025 season is set to begin 45 days from now - the first game is set for Saturday, August 30 against in-state foe Northern Arizona in a game that is set to begin at 7 P.M. local time.
In honor of the 45 day mark until the season begins, Arizona State on SI takes a look at every player that has worn the number 45 jersey during their time with the program.
John Zucco (50)
Nick Maucier (52-53)
John Hickman (54)
Randy Wilson (65)
Jim Shaughnessy (67-69)
Dennis Digangi (70)
John Mason (71)
Mike Haynes (73)
Larry Crowe (74)
Frank Allen (74-75)
Derrick Martin (76)
Brian Felix (78-79)
Jimmy Williams (81-84)
Terence Johnson (86-90)
Paul Reynolds (91)
Jeff Foster (92)
Brian Easter (93)
Kevin Tommasini (95-97)
Stephen Garcia (98)
Adam Tanke (99-00)
Zach Mims (01)
Mike Talbot (03-04)
Jamarr Robinson (06-07)
Spencer Gasu (08-09 D)
Trevor Kohl (09-11 O)
George Lea (16-17-18)
Cristian Zendejas (19-20)
Jace Feely (22)
Arizona State DL Zac Swanson spoke earlier this offseason on his experience with the Sun Devil coaching staff and the incredible culture that has been built by Kenny Dillingham in recent seasons - which very well could raise intrigue amongst the Sun Devil faithful with just over seven weeks from the start of the new year.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
