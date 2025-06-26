EXCLUSIVE: Jai'Storm Knight Talks Sun Devils' Terrell Suggs Memory
The Arizona State Sun Devils have many talented traits that they have been able to show. This includes the trait that they have to be able to recruit. While they can recruit very well for the class that is up now, they have shown plenty of instances where they could recruit extremely well in future classes such as the class of 2027, 2028, and 2029.
One of their targets in the class of 2028 is none other than Jai'Storm Knight. Knight is a 2028 offensive tackle with a ridiculous college-ready frame at the tackle position, as he measures in at 6-foot-8 and over 300 pounds.
The talented prospect currently attends Judson High School in Converse, Texas. The Texas high school football star holds offers from many schools, and recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to discuss his early recruitment from the Sun Devils and more.
"It means a lot to be offered and believed in by Arizona State, Coach Dillingham is an amazing mentor and very accomplished coach," the Arizona State Sun Devils target confirmed with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI.
The Arizona State Sun Devils have many coaches that stand out, but for the tale nted prospect he is hopeful to build a relationship with Saga Tuitele.
"Definitely the offensive line coach Saga Tuitele, because he will be the one I will be in contact with mostly because of the position I play."
The talented prospect is looking forward to a possible visit. He shared a visit timeline.
"Hopefully, next year I will be able to visit Arizona State University. I want to go to be able to see the atmosphere and meet the coaches to begin to build a relationship and see the facilities!"
There are many schools that have started to stand out in this recruitment.
"Every school currently to me stands out because every school is so much different from another school!"
There are many things that can come to mind, including Terrell Suggs who comes to mind for the talented prospect.
"Terrell Suggs comes to my mind the quickest, mainly because I am a Baltimore Ravens fan."
There are no current standing, Knight confirmed. However, he is very grateful for the offer that Arizona State has issued.
"Currently, I’m too young in my career to say; however, I do appreciate Arizona State for believing in me as a player and as a young man, and I can’t wait to see what the future unfolds!"
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook when you click right here.