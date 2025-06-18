Arizona State QB Recruit Jake Fette is a Strong Fit
Arizona State football is building off of the incredible momentum that they found in the 2024 season moving forward - particularly as a potential recruiting power.
The Sun Devils experienced only modest success as recruiters in the first two seasons of Kenny Dillingham's tenure as head coach.
That isn't the case in 2026
Arizona State currently has signed two players in the ESPN 300 rankings - Jake Fette appears to be the crown jewel of Dillingham's class.
The Sun Devils frequently rank at the top of the Big 12 recruiting rankings according to reputable sites - and have signed numerous players from Texas in a display of great strength for the program.
ESPN analyst Tom Luginbill ranked the El Paso, Texas product as the third best fit for the program each player is committed to among those participating in the 'Elite 11' Finals this month.
More from Luginbill below:
"It's easy to see why Arizona State's coaching staff loves Fette considering he's a mirror image of current quarterback Sam Leavitt. Fette is a sandlot-style riverboat gambler who thrives when the play breaks down. He looks like a pocket passer, but has the athleticism of a runner and can stress defenses with his legs."
"Coach Kenny Dillingham will use a lot of smoke and mirrors with shifts, motions, personnel groupings and backfield action to maximize Fette's dynamic skill set and make him a threat both inside and outside the pocket."
Fette has remained steadfast in his commitment to the program and could very well be the succession plan in his freshman season next fall if everything goes according to plan as it relates to Leavitt's professional future.
Fette does appear to be an optimal fit in Dillingham's base offense - Marcus Arroyo returning for a third season to both call plays and serve as QB coach would be equally beneficial to the incoming freshman as well.
One thing is clear - the future continues to shine bright in Tempe under a passionate head coach that will stop at nothing to see the program succeed.
Read about Fette's journey to the Elite 11 camp from our own Greg Liodice here, and about an under-appreciated player in the history of the football program in Manny Wilkins here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the potential when it comes to the future of the Sun Devil program under Fette when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.