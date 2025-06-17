Underrated Arizona State Players: Manny Wilkins
Jake Plummer. Rudy Carpenter. Taylor Kelly. Jayden Daniels.
Those are a small handful of names that are instantly thought of when Arizona State quarterbacks are the center of discussion
Manny Wilkins was a quality three-year starter within the last decade but seems to be forgotten in the grand scheme of Sun Devil history.
Whether it's due to a lack of victories, Wilkins being the figurehead of the beginning of the Herm Edwards era or anything in between - he doesn't get appreciated near enough.
A rundown of Wilkins' career and what he meant for the program each year.
2016
Wilkins served as something of a stabilizing factor in his debut season as the starting QB - he did throw for 351 yards in the historic 68-55 victory over Patrick Mahomes' Texas Tech and lead a frantic comeback victory over UTSA in non-conference play.
He also enjoyed a strong final showing of the year - tossing three scores against Arizona in what could have handed the Sun Devils bowl eligibility if the defense had held up.
2017
Wilkins started out the 2017 season on a roll - throwing eight touchdowns and no interceptions in his first four games.
Arizona State unfortunately went 2-2 during that stretch and faced an uphill climb to reach a bowl game.
An upset victory over Washington and two victories to end the regular season secured a bowl berth for Wilkins, but that was largely overshadowed by Todd Graham's dismissal and a three-interception performance against North Carolina State in the Sun Bowl.
Wilkins finished his junior season with 20 passing touchdowns and seven rushing scores - many of them being highlight reel plays.
2018
Wilkins managed to build his most successful and consistent season in Tempe as a senior.
Year one of the Edwards duo began with Wilkins playing one of his best games as a member of the program in a 16-13 victory over Michigan State.
Narrow losses to San Diego State and a top-10 ranked Washington is what eventually defined the final season of collegiate play for Wilkins.
A trio of one score losses compounded and Arizona State eventually had to settle for the Las Vegas Bowl - Wilkins played well enough in 2018 for the record to be pushing towards double digit win totals rather than the ultimate 7-6 mark.
Wilkins is an underrated figure in the history of Arizona State football - he provided stability at a time of historic instability within the program and athletic department.
