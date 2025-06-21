70 Days Until ASU Kickoff - Who Has Worn Number?
The 2025 Arizona State football season is now just 70 days away - the Sun Devils are set to usher in the new season against Northern Arizona on August 30 at Mountain America Stadium.
Kenny Dillingham's program has come a long way in a very brief period of time, as the Sun Devils were humiliated at home by the Fresno State Bulldogs in the 2023 season and entered last season's opener against the Wyoming Cowboys as a narrow favorite.
Now, the Sun Devils will not be discounted - especially against an FCS program like NAU.
Actually, Arizona State is likely to enter the 2025 season as the favorites to repeat as champions of the Big 12 conference and could very well be ranked inside of the top 15 in the preseason AP top 25 poll behind 17 returning starting players and a coaching staff that remains entirely intact.
Now, with 70 days until the opening game of the season, it's time to take a look at every player that has worn the number 70 jersey for the Arizona State program - the years each player performed in Tempe is in parentheses.
Harry Kleindorfer (53)
Frank Boniface (54)
Dan Napolitano (55-57)
Mike Bartholomew (58-60)
Steve Fedorchak (61-62)
Frank Mitacek (63-64)
John Hanson (65-66)
Dan Peppler (67)
Mike Shimkus (68, 70-71)
Mike Rasch (72-73)
Steve Chambers (74-78)
John Meyer (80-81)
Onosai Tu’ua (82-86)
Corey Suttles (87-88)
Mark Smith (90-91)
John Richards (92)
Glen Gable (93-97)
Regis Crawford (00-01-02-03)
Leo Talavou (06)
Mike Marcisz (07-11)
Jack Powers (14)
Henry Hattis (20-21)
Emmit Bohle (22)
Jalen Klemm is currently wearing the number 70 jersey heading into the new season.
It's undoubtedly a new dawn for the Sun Devils - as DL Zac Swanson spoke how the culture Dillingham has installed has impacted him in a positive manner earlier this off-season.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
