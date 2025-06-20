Arizona State Teases New Uniforms
The story of college football cannot be told without the contributions of Arizona State despite struggling in pockets over the last 30 years.
Part of that history is the uniforms - which have ranged from innovative colorscapes, to helmets that sport the Sparky logo and everything in between.
As many know, Arizona State athletics have officially been partners with Adidas when it comes to curating and producing uniforms for all 26 athletic teams since 2015 after previously being with Nike.
Adidas has created some of the best uniforms in the history of the Arizona State program since taking over as the apparel partner - including the 'Desert Ice' set that the program wore in the debut game with the company in 2015 against Texas A&M.
Now, it seems as if the team will be receiving new uniforms come July 1 - as the official athletics page sent a post out to multiple social media outlets early Thursday that teased a new reveal.
The wording in the post was written in very small font - but it read this via Kevin Zimmerman of Arizona Sports.
“Together, Adidas and Arizona State football are committed to redefining the future of sports by empowering student-athletes, honoring Arizona’s bold spirit and fueling innovation on and off the field. “Rooted in performance, passion, and purpose, we unite to elevate the game, inspire the Valley, and build a legacy that leaves no doubt — this is where tradition meets transformation.”
Arizona State is an Adidas school alongside Miami (Fl), Louisville, Nebraska, and Texas A&M - the Sun Devils could very well be the program that is most likely out of all of those mentioned to reach the College Football Playoff again.
The ceiling is virtually unlimited regardless of who the uniform partner is, what the uniforms look like, and any other factor - Kenny Dillingham has the correct formula in place in the new landscape of college football to build a sustainable victor.
