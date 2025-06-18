3 Way-Too-Early NFL Destinations for Sam Leavitt
After a less-than-stellar season in East Lansing, quarterback Sam Leavitt came crashing down on the desert like a giant meteor.
Handed the keys to the Arizona State offense, Leavitt posted 2,885 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions. More importantly, he led the Sun Devils to their first-ever Big 12 title and secured the program’s first College Football Playoff berth — a historic year for ASU.
Now, Leavitt enters 2025 as one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The expectations are sky-high, but he’s got help. Kanye Udoh will likely replace NFL-bound Cam Skattebo in the backfield, while Leavitt will reunite with potential first-round pick Jordyn Tyson. He’ll also gain new weapons in transfers Jalen Moss, Jaren Hamilton, and Noble Thompson, giving him one of the most complete arsenals in the Big 12.
So, where would Leavitt fit at the next level?
Los Angeles Rams
This one makes too much sense.
Matthew Stafford is nearing retirement and could mentor Leavitt in a setup reminiscent of Brett Favre-to-Rodgers or Alex Smith-to-Mahomes. Stafford’s presence gives Leavitt time to develop without pressure.
The current depth chart includes Jimmy Garoppolo and Stetson Bennett. Garoppolo’s best years are long gone, and Bennett’s long-term NFL viability is shaky at best. With Sean McVay’s offensive mind at the helm, Leavitt could be molded into the Rams’ next franchise guy.
Dallas Cowboys
It’s time for Dallas to ask some hard questions. Paying Dak Prescott $60 million a year isn’t sustainable — especially with so little postseason success to show for it.
The Cowboys acquired Joe Milton, a strong-armed but wildly inaccurate prospect. Milton might generate some training camp buzz, but he’s not a long-term answer.
Leavitt, on the other hand, is polished, accurate, and mobile enough to extend plays. He mirrors Prescott’s play style but offers more stability and upside — and he’d come on a rookie deal. For Jerry Jones, that’s an appealing blend of talent and thrift.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Does anyone actually know what Pittsburgh’s plan is?
After a year with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, they pivoted to a short-term rental in Aaron Rodgers. Will Howard was taken in the sixth round, but expectations are modest.
Leavitt could sit behind Rodgers and develop under Mike Tomlin — an ideal pairing. Pittsburgh values grit and IQ at quarterback, and Leavitt checks both boxes.
Wherever he lands, Leavitt will need time to adjust. But if 2025 looks anything like 2024, he’ll go from rising star to first-round lock.
