Jesus Gomez Continues to Shine at Arizona State
TEMPE -- The 2025 Arizona State football season has gone anything but according to plan.
A season-ending injury to Sam Leavitt, an indefinite leave of absence from a respected coach, and a trio of disheartening losses should have set the tone for a lost season - but the Sun Devils are still battling, with a 6-3 mark to show for with three games remaining in the regular season.
An undeniably large piece of the puzzle is none other than starting kicker Jesus Gomez, who has been one of the best kickers in the Big 12 and a major reason as to why the Sun Devils still have a fighting chance to play in the conference title game for a second consecutive season.
Gomez has been a major source of scoring for Arizona State in 2025 - as he currently ranks top five in the entire FBS for field goals made with 18 in total during his senior season. He has three weekly Big 12 conference awards for his efforts as well, and has essentially won three games with timely kicks.
Arizona State on SI examines how Gomez's impact has evolved as the season has gone on below.
Offense Has Option to Take Points
Last season the Sun Devils only knocked down 11 field goals on 20 total attempts.
This season Gomez is 18-for-24 on attempts.
The heightened trust in Gomez to put points on the board has subdued Dillingham's tendency to go for the first down on 4th-down scenarios. This has also won the Sun Devils games this season, as he knocked down the kicks to win the game against Baylor and TCU - along with kicking four field goals in the shocking win over Texas Tech.
Gomez has been a revelation for a team that desperately needs them this season.
Gomez is Rare Reliable Piece on ST
The other point is that Gomez is the most reliable aspect of an otherwise shaky special teams group that has already had to make a change at long snapper.
Punter Kanyon Floyd has struggled with injuries and consistency, while the kick coverage teams have made several lapses that have resulted in near-disastrous outcomes in numerous settings.
Gomez has ultimately been a major stabilizing factor for a team and special teams group that really need the backup at this stage of the season - the senior has been a wise investment.
The next opportunity to see Gomez in action is next Saturday against West Virginia in Tempe.
