69 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff - Who Has Worn Number?
The 2025 Arizona State football season is now nearly two months away.
Year three of the Kenny Dillingham era is set to kick-off on August 30 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks - which is expected to be a game that finishes in a resounding victory for the Sun Devils.
Dillingham returns 17 starters from last season's Big 12 championship squad - along with retaining every coach on the staff.
The Sun Devils are widely expected to be the favorites to win the Big 12 yet again as a result of the major emphasis on continuity.
Arizona State DL Zac Swanson spoke on how the culture that Dillingham has built over the last two-plus years has personally impacted him in a positive manner earlier this offseason - which is just a confirmation of what was previously believed since many players and coaches returned.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
With that in mind, there are only 69 days until the season officially kicks off - and today we continue a series based on recognizing every player that has ever worn the said jersey number in Tempe.
Charles Mackey (53)
Dave Markovich (54)
John Gumpf (56)
Sam Denillo (58-59)
Steve Slanoc (60)
Joe Kush (61-63)
Larry Widmaer (64)
Leo Rossi (65)
Bob Stark (67)
Pat Berry (71-73)
Mark Vandevier (75-76)
Mark Kochanski (79-80)
Scott Mazur (81-82)
Scott Kirby (84-86)
Greg Joelson (88)
Bill Doverspike (89-90)
Jason Kyle (92)
Ken Westerhaus (95-97)
Kyle Kosier (98-99-00-01)
Kody Koebensky (09)
Dan Knapp (10-11)
Joey Ramos (22)
Many of these players haven't received the requisite respect needed through the years - now they do in honor of the number of days that remain until the season begins. No player will be wearing this jersey in 2025, but that could change in the future.
