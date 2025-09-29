Jordyn Tyson Continues Proving Himself as Elite Football Prospect
TEMPE -- Jordyn Tyson has quickly established himself as one of the best wide receivers - even players - in college football since transferring to Arizona State in April 2023.
The 17 touchdowns and roughly 1,700 yards that Tyson has earned in 17 games since the start of last season do the talking - he has established himself as an elite NFL draft prospect through the elite numbers.
ESPN's Matt Miller believes that Tyson continues to separate himself from the rest of the potential 2026 prospects at the position, including USC's Makai Lemon and Ohio State's Carnell Tate.
What Miller Had to Say
- "Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson continues to build his résumé as WR1 in the 2026 class. Friday night's win over TCU saw him grab eight passes for 126 yards and two scores. Tyson (6-2, 200 pounds) has improved his consistency as a pass catcher while still being the run-after-catch threat that made him so unstoppable last season. The work he has done to perfect his positional craft is impressive, and it's allowing him to run away from the pack as the top receiver in the class. Tyson could be a top-15 pick."
Many mock drafts have Tyson going inside the top 10 - and for good reason. The aforementioned improvement at hauling in uncontested catches has blended perfectly with his already refined skills, including elite route running and the ability to break numerous coverage looks.
While Tyson may not stack up to 'generational' prospects at the position, such as Calvin Johnson and Julio Jones - he does profile as one that could be grouped in with high-level ones such as Amari Cooper.
Tyson is currently on pace to break past his touchdown total of 10 last season, while also being on track to surpass his 1,101-yard season in 2024 in the same amount of games.
The next opportunity to see Tyson in action is in just under two weeks - when the Sun Devils travel to face the Utah Utes.
