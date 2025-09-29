All Sun Devils

Jordyn Tyson Continues Proving Himself as Elite Football Prospect

The Arizona State wide receiver has been consistently great in the 2025 season.

Kevin Hicks

Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) in action against Baylor Bears cornerback LeVar Thornton Jr. (25) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) in action against Baylor Bears cornerback LeVar Thornton Jr. (25) during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

TEMPE -- Jordyn Tyson has quickly established himself as one of the best wide receivers - even players - in college football since transferring to Arizona State in April 2023.

The 17 touchdowns and roughly 1,700 yards that Tyson has earned in 17 games since the start of last season do the talking - he has established himself as an elite NFL draft prospect through the elite numbers.

ESPN's Matt Miller believes that Tyson continues to separate himself from the rest of the potential 2026 prospects at the position, including USC's Makai Lemon and Ohio State's Carnell Tate.

What Miller Had to Say

  • "Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson continues to build his résumé as WR1 in the 2026 class. Friday night's win over TCU saw him grab eight passes for 126 yards and two scores. Tyson (6-2, 200 pounds) has improved his consistency as a pass catcher while still being the run-after-catch threat that made him so unstoppable last season. The work he has done to perfect his positional craft is impressive, and it's allowing him to run away from the pack as the top receiver in the class. Tyson could be a top-15 pick."
Sep 20, 2025; Waco, Texas, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) in action against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Many mock drafts have Tyson going inside the top 10 - and for good reason. The aforementioned improvement at hauling in uncontested catches has blended perfectly with his already refined skills, including elite route running and the ability to break numerous coverage looks.

While Tyson may not stack up to 'generational' prospects at the position, such as Calvin Johnson and Julio Jones - he does profile as one that could be grouped in with high-level ones such as Amari Cooper.

Tyson is currently on pace to break past his touchdown total of 10 last season, while also being on track to surpass his 1,101-yard season in 2024 in the same amount of games.

The next opportunity to see Tyson in action is in just under two weeks - when the Sun Devils travel to face the Utah Utes.

Nov 23, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of an Arizona State Sun Devils helmet at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over TCU here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.

Please let us know your thoughts on Tyson's draft stock when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

feed

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.