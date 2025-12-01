Breaking Down Jordyn Tyson’s NFL Comparisons

All Sun Devils

Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson has wowed college fans at various times in his career. However, it seems like all signs are pointing to Tyson's next destination being the NFL Draft. So, what type of receiver could Tyson profile like at a pro level?

Stefon Diggs

A lot of people have Jordyn Tyson being like Justin Jefferson at the NFL Level. However, Tyson profiles a lot like other receivers who had a great career with the Minnesota Vikings, Stefon Diggs.

Diggs and Tyson have a very similar physical profile. Diggs is 6′ 0″, and Tyson is 6′ 2″, so Tyson is a bit taller, but their weight is close as Diggs is 194lbs and Tyson is 195lbs. They are also both receivers who have elements of speed and strength, but they are not often profiled as speed receivers, say like the Miami Dolphins' Tyreek Hill, or strength like the Philadelphia Eagles' A.J. Brown.

Where Diggs and Tyson both excel greatly is their ability to create in space. When Diggs was a Buffalo Bill, he was excellent at being a fluid player in space, making him hard to tackle and bring down.

One area of fluidity that Diggs excelled in space specifically was when Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen was on the run, Diggs was able to get open and get big yards when Buffalo needed a big play. Tyson has been able to show that trait on the run, specifically in the Texas Tech game when Sam Leavitt found Tyson on the run.

Not every player is the same, but Diggs and Tyson share a lot of similarities, so what was Diggs' career like, so fans could somewhat get a glimpse of how Tyson's career could pan out. Diggs was drafted in 2015. Since then, he has been a four-time Bowler, has had 6 one thousand receiving yards, and has 73 touchdowns. Overall, in his career, Diggs has been a very reliable receiver who has had some great highlight moments.

Larry Fitzgerald

If Jordyn Tyson hits his true potential, he could have a career like Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald is not only an Arizona legend, but he is one of the best receivers in NFL History, who is up there with the likes of San Francisco 49ers legend Jerry Rice and Vikings legend Randy Moss. As said earlier, Tyson is a very fluid and smooth route runner, which was Fitzgerald's bread and butter for success as a Cardinal.

Another big similarity that Tyson and Fitzgerald is that they are super reliable in the passing game for their respective Quarterbacks. It seemed like Fitzgerald caught everything, as he almost did, as Fitzgerald has 1,432 and has only 29 career drops, which is an insane stat line. Tyson's drop to catch rate might not be as crazy as Fitzgerald's, but he still has that ability to make fantastic catches in big situations.

Another strong element that Tyson and Fitzgerald have in common is their leadership. When he was a Cardinal, Fitzgerald was one of the pillars of the community due to his kindness and selflessness. Tyson also has those same elements, as this is what Head Coach Kenny Dillingham had to say about Tyson:

  • "He's like, I want to make sure these guys know this isn't about me. I'm playing because I want to play with you guys like this is a team, and I want to do whatever I can to be on the field with you guys for as many games I have left. And it's just pretty cool to see his maturity and growth over the last few years is pretty special.”

Overall, both on and off the field, Jordyn Tyson and Larry Fitzgerald have a lot of similar qualities that should translate to Tyson having a prolific NFL career.

