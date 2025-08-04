Jordyn Tyson Continues to Shine Through Expectations
The national profile of Arizona State football program has risen greatly over the last 12 months.
A once proud program had previously been brought down by recruiting mishaps, NCAA investigations, and being the victim of a lack of action from the athletic department in the NIL era.
Those fortunes changed overnight with the hiring of Kenny Dillingham as head coach on November 27, 2022.
Dillingham re-invigoarated a fanbase that had become detached, formulated a roster that was well-connected, and hired coaches that had proven track records.
Part of the roster formula was Jordyn Tyson - a former three star recruit in the 2022 class that committed to and played a season for Colorado. He opted to depart Boulder after the season when Deion Sanders was hired, and quickly committed to the Sun Devils.
The rest of the story is truly history.
Tyson sat out of the 2023 season and went into 2024 with a vengeance - having clearly improved since his freshman season.
Perhaps most importantly was the rapport that the Texas native formed with star QB Sam Leavitt. The duo became one of the most potent in the nation and have potential to be the best QB-WR combo in the nation in 2025.
Tyson's 1,100 yard, 10 touchdown season that ended with a serious upper-body injury has only created more focus to be better during the offseason if anything - complacency hasn't been an option.
Tyson has previously spoken about being baptized this spring, while also taking on a new role as a member of the Pat Tillman Leadership Council.
The fact of the matter is that the 6'2" receiver is just as much of a fixture as a leader and off-the-field as he has been on the field.
Sure, the dynamic playmaker can line up anywhere on the line of scrimmage. Sure, Tyson can make about any difficult catch in the books. Sure, Tyson is a great athlete.
Ultimately, it's the junior's leadership, humility, and willingness to do anything to win that separates himself from other great wide receivers.
Sun Devil fans should anticipate watching Tyson on Sundays for many years starting next fall.
Read more on the case for Sam Leavitt to be an All-American selection at season's end here, and if Dillingham has any built-in recruiting advantages in his role here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Tyson's pro prospects when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!