Justin Wodtly Believes in Future of Arizona State Football
A portion of the discourse surrounding Arizona State football over recent months has been based in the debate as to whether Kenny Dillingham's program can be a continued fixture in the College Football Playoff - and by virtue, the national power programs tier.
Dillingham took the Sun Devils to the CFP in 2024 behind a carefully curated coaching staff, a roster that improved tenfold between transfer portal additions/internal development, and taking advantage of a schedule that played into the program's hands.
One of those transfer players was defensive lineman Justin Wodtly - who came to Tempe after being a member of the Cincinnati Bearcats program previously.
Wodtly became an instrumental depth piece and something of a vocal leader within the DL group over last season - he has fully embraced the culture and strongly believes in the future of Sun Devil football through everything.
Wodtly was asked on his views on coach Dillingham and the program's potential to be a fixture in terms of being nationally relevant long-term - he left no uncertainty with his response.
"Absolutely man. Absolutely. Coach Dillingham is a young head coach with a lot of great energy and he's on the rise, man, and all the different changes with college football, man. I feel like this is definitely trending in the right direction and become one of those powerhouse names in college football."
While Arizona State is still behind when it comes to factors such as NIL funding, the incredible coaching staff, potential to win consistently, and the chance to earn playing time earlier compared to destinations such as Alabama could serve as major factors when drawing in recruits.
It remains to be seen if the Sun Devils can win double digit games on a yearly basis, but the foundation is undoubtedly in place - Dillingham's passion, a consistent forward-thinking approach when roster building, and fan support being as pronounced as ever are just a small handful of reasons to believe that an illuminating future is to come.
Read more on Arizona State running backs coach Shaun Aguano reflecting on Cam Skattebo's time with the program here, and on 2027 recruit Dane Weber discussing the interest the Sun Devils have shown him here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Arizona State's potential to become a powerhouse in the modern college football landscape when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!