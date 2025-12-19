Jyah LoVett Discusses Team Culture, Returning to ASU

TEMPE -- Arizona State guard Jyah LoVett spoke with media following Thursday's practice ahead of the 13-0 Sun Devils entering Big 12 play on Sunday.

To watch the full availability, view below.

Below is a partial transcript of the conversation - with select added commentary.

On Team Chemistry Improving

"I think that as a team, we're in a good place, like we were coming more together and, you know, just leaning on each other, it's about us, and we don't care about what the outside noise is saying, because we know what we have in a circle and we believe every day. So it's pretty easy to do with these girls."

The 13-0 record does the speaking - this team is very well connected and is poised to continue positive momentum into conference play.

On Difference From 2024-25 to 2025-26

"I think just the seriousness of everything. Everybody's actually bought in. And we all have the same common goal, and that's just to win at whatever cost, whoever it comes from, whatever whoever's night it is. We just want to win."

The culture that head coach Molly Miller has cultivated is truly incredible. The energy on every Miller squad that has taken the court if infectious, and every opponent knows that a battle with Arizona State will be a daunting task.

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils women’s basketball coach Molly Miller at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On Deciding to Stay at ASU

"Honestly, it had nothing to do with basketball. I think that I genuinely love ASU, and I love the school here, the academics was, like, a big, big part of it. I think the academics here are amazing. It's not something I worry about when it comes to school, so it gives me more time with basketball. So like, and I just love, like, the connections here. Everybody truly loves you and wants you to be here and they support you at whatever way they can."

ASU Sun Devils guard Jyah LoVett (4) passes the ball over Coppin State Bald Eagles guard Kyley Gary-Grayson (10) at Desert Financial Arena on Nov. 3, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On Relationship With Father, Who Was Former Coach

"Oh, my dad. We're always talking before games, after games. He's texting me during the game, after each play. I mean, nothing has changed. He's still going to be in my corner, supporting me. He's still my coach, no matter if he's actually on the sideline with me or not, or in the stands. But the support is always gonna be there."

On Big 12 Play

"I think that, like going into conference, honestly, is open. Anybody can lose, anybody can win, anybody can upset. And I think just coming in the game and just believe in who you have on the roster with you, your team, the staff and everybody and that like it's possible, anything's possible."

The Big 12 is a daunting league, but there's no reason that the Sun Devils can't factor into the top half of the standings at the very least.

