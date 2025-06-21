Arizona State QB Commit Jake Fette Continues to Impress
Kenny Dillingham's Arizona State football program is shaping up to be one that can be a sustainable winner in the modern landscape of college football.
The Sun Devils are positioned to continue taking the Big 12 by storm in 2025 after winning the conference championship in December - questions still face the program and team despite the newfound success.
One piece of the program that yields little doubt is that of the recruiting sphere.
The 2026 high school class features eight signees from the state of Texas and could prove to be the best in the Big 12 when it's all said and done.
The crown jewel of the 2026 recruiting class is none other than Jake Fette - a consensus four star quarterback out of Del Valle high school in El Paso, Texas.
Fette has been a frequent topic of conversation in Tempe in recent weeks - as the rising senior had previously been invited and is currently participating in the 'Elite 11' camp in Los Angeles - an exclusive week of practice for star quarterbacks that has previously featured NFL stars such as C.J. Stroud.
Fette has largely impressed during the week, even drawing comparisons to current Arizona State starting QB Sam Leavitt as the week winds down.
From Chris Karpman of SunDevilSource:
"ASU commit Jake Fette was 12th in accuracy and 8th in Pro Day simulation scoring out of 20 QB participants yesterday by Elite 11's staff."
"Fette is the No. 8 overall QB prospect in the 2026 class by 247Sports, a top-5 ASU HS QB commit this century."
Fette has stayed committed to Arizona State through it all - and very well could be the successor to Leavitt if everything goes according to plan this season.
"I'm completely shut down. No matter who comes at me, I'm going to ASU. That's my spot. I love the staff and the people out there."
The future at quarterback is bright for the Sun Devils - the program as a whole is in great hands under Dillingham moving forward as well.
