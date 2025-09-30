Kenny Dillingham's Blunt Honest Preview of Dynamic Utah Offense
TEMPE -- The 25th-ranked Arizona State football program has now checked four victories off of their 12-game slate in 2025. The 4-1 start has been sloppier and more uneven than one would typically prefer, but they continue to find ways to win - appearing ready to fully hit their stride on both sides of the ball moving forward.
The next challenge in the way following a bye week is the October 11 showdown with a budding rival in the Utah Utes.
The Sun Devils and Utes have frequently partaken in intense games in which the fanbases trade barbs with each other - that has now carried into the Big 12.
While one may look to discount Utah due to a pair of 'down' years after much success, Dillingham would likely advise against that, both due to the home-field advantage of Rice-Eccels Stadium and the Utes' rebuilt offense that is unlike the 2023/2024 product.
Utah's Offense is Completely Different According to Dillingham
- "Yeah, obviously, they're way more of a triple option, you know, I would say they kind of went back to the Alex Smith era, you know, in that era of Utah football, which is mean when you can run the ball and you have the O line, like they do, and (Devon) Dampier has played awesome this year, and he's athletic. He can throw a ball downfield, you know, it creates a plus-one run.
- And when you're already good up front, then you got a plus one, you know, it's makes you better. So different, you know, play with tempo this year, so it's not as much ball control, which is a little different from that perspective, but they definitely put you in hard, hard spots schematically, with what they do, with the plus one runs and the zone read game and the boots and the shots and the screens and the funny formations like you don't have a chance to prepare for everything they do. It's just not possible."
Dampier has conspicuously improved as a passer of the football from year-to-year - already having thrown for 11 touchdowns on the season while remaining a dynamic runner of the football as well.
As for the offensive line, Caleb Lomu and Spencer Fano are currently two of the best tackles in all of college football - the possibilities are endless with the way the Utah offense is structured at the moment.
While challenges do remain for the Utes to reach the Big 12 title game, they are currently in a strong position to remain in the conversation - and are sure to be a major test for Dillingham's squad.
