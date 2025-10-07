Kenny Dillingham Discusses Bouncing Back From 2023 Loss to Utah
TEMPE -- Arizona State football has come an incredibly long way since the 55-3 loss they suffered at the hands of the Utah Utes in November of 2023.
The Sun Devil program was going through a season in which the team had to employ numerous quarterbacks throughout the season - in this game Jacob Conover even got into game action.
Since then, Arizona State has won more games than Utah and currently looks to be moving in the direction of where Kyle Whittingham has his program - Dillingham is still taking it all in stride despite the meteoric rise to the top of the Big 12 over the last 12 months.
What Dillingham Had to Say About Utah
“I mean, it's we definitely pointed out that the last time we played here, it was really bad. And it's a tough environment. I mean, tough environment, there's 50, 60% chance of thunderstorms, rains, rain. We could hit a delay. We have an 815, kickoff that could also be delayed. We may be playing this game at 10 P.M. 10:30, I mean, that's not a far fetched scenario based off the weather report, and it doesn't matter when we play it or where we play it, we're gonna play a really good football team with a great crowd, and we gotta be ready to go play a physical brand of football. We gotta be able to do all the little things, right?”
Both teams are drastically different compared to what they were two years ago - Utah is conspicuously different with a different style of quarterback under center in Devon Dampier, while the Sun Devils are infinitely more talented just 23 months later.
One of the other factors that isn't discussed enough is the fierce competitor that Kyle Whittingham is. Retirement rumors have been silent in recent weeks, and the longtime head coach of the Utes is undoubtedly hungry to take the game from Arizona State following his team's loss in Tempe last season. This is compounded with the hostile environment that is Rice-Eccels Stadium - Arizona State fell by a score of 35-21 the last time Arizona State played a night game in Salt Lake City in 2021.
The 2025 team is a far-cry of what the 2023 team was, but the same lessons that were installed then are certainly being stressed ahead of Saturday night's massive battle.
