Kenny Dillingham High on Arizona State Position Group
Arizona State football is heading into the 2025 season with sky-high expectations after winning 11 games the previous year.
While Cam Skattebo, Xavier Guillory, and others have departed the program since the conclusion of the 2024 campaign, there is reason to believe that the offense will have an even higher ceiling in succession.
A major reason behind this - even beyond Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson returning for another year - is the depth of the tight end group that Jason Mohns is coaching.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham is well aware of the talent and depth of the TE position on the Sun Devil roster - acknowledging as much during a press conference on Tuesday afternoon.
"I think we have jacks-of-all-trades. That's what you want. I like to say that position is like the Draymond Green ... It's not guys who are really good at one thing, it's guys who are really good at multiple things."
Tight end has been a position that hasn't been as much of an emphasis for Arizona State historically - Zach Miller and Todd Heap are the only prominent players at the position historically.
That has changed in recent years, as Jalin Conyers starred for the team in 2022, and Chamon Metayer took the Big 12 by storm last season after transferring from Cincinnati - his 32 receptions and five touchdowns landed him an All-Big 12 selection.
The depth of the position is a calling card as well - with true freshman AJ Ia and redshirt Freshman Jayden Fortier both being former four star recruits.
Ia in particular has thoroughly impressed during offseason practices - as Dillingham has even alluded to the fact that it will be difficult to keep the 6'6" talent off the field.
Mohns will surely have a group that can adapt to any situation, as Dillingham stated in his own right.
The first opportunity to see Metayer, Ia, and Fortier in action in the new season is exactly 30 days from now when the Sun Devils face Northern Arizona in Tempe on August 30.
