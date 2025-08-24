Kenny Dillingham Gifts Helmet to Analyst
Kenny Dillingham has been the ultimate professional as a head coach since taking over the Arizona State program in November of 2022.
Dillingham has restructured the program by re-engaging the fanbase in creative ways, finding means to boost the NIL collective, and targeting great culture fits among both players and the coaching staff.
The head coach has also worked to build strong relationships with influential media members and respected football figures, including Jon Gruden.
The latest in a line of individuals that Dillingham has gone out of his way to connect with is respected college football analyst David Pollack.
Pollack - a former college football player for the University of Georgia and College Gameday host - has hosted a podcast for the last year titled "See Ball Get Ball", a show in which he has said many positive things about Dillingham/ASU.
Dillingham gifted Pollack an Arizona State helmet to use as decor in his podcast studio - another incredible gesture made by the head coach.
One of the major positive statements made by Pollack earlier in the offseason regarding the Sun Devils - particularly the viability as a conference contender:
"I also get Sam Leavitt. I get his running ability. And I get an offense with creativity. Like, I get an offense that knows how to space it and use the whole field, use the screen game, you know, manufacture things when you need to, that plays aggressive. Big 12 championship game, early in that game against Iowa State, going for it on fourth down and throwing bootlegs, you know... that's why I think it's easy to trust this offense. There's not a Skattebo, but there's a bunch of guys that I think can fill that void."
Arizona State has more than enough talent to repeat as Big 12 champions - Jaren Hamilton, Kyson Brown, and others will fly onto the scene in 2025 in support of Leavitt.
Pollack clearly sees that - and will potentially be a valuable ally to have in the future
