Kenny Dillingham Praises Sun Devils' Rising Coaching Star
Kenny Dillingham has rarely made an ill-fated hire going into his third year as head coach of the Arizona State football program.
The unfortunate truth of Dillingham being a great judge of coaching talent came true when 2023 wide receivers coach Ra'Shaad Samples departed for a staff job with the University of Oregon.
Dillingham had to adjust on the fly - and he did just that with the hiring of Hines Ward to replace Samples.
Ward saw success very early into his tenure with the tangible growth that Jordyn Tyson displayed - along with big-play potential of players such as Xavier Guillory.
All of the recent success has spiraled into Ward earning a promotion just over a year on the job.
Dillingham was nothing but complimentary when asked about the job title of associate head coach that had previously been added to Ward's already established position of wide receivers coach in his talk with media on Tuesday afternoon:
"Yeah, he's been awesome. You just look at Jordyn Tyson, look at the wideouts and their progression - Malik McClain has had an unbelievable offseason. The reason we added the title was because what better person for our leaders to go to when you're trying to build consistency then the guy who was the model of consistency in an organization that built consistency?"
Ward was as consistent as they come during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers - Dillingham is absolutely correct from that angle, as the Super Bowl winner was always a standout when it came to route running, blocking, and other crucial parts of the position that often get lost in the fray.
Now, Ward will be tasked with coaching a WR group that should be imrpoved from top-to-bottom this season. Tyson will almost certainly be improved. Jaren Hamilton, Jalen Moss, and Noble Johnson are transfers that each bring something different to the fold. Malik McClain is a pointed wild card after coming up with a massive touchdown grab in Arizona State's CFP loss in January.
The first opportunity to see associate head coach Ward's wide receiver group in action is August 30m when the Sun Devils take the field against Northern Arizona.
