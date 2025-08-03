Kenny Dillingham Discusses Arizona State QB Room
TEMPE -- The third day of Arizona State fall camp officially came to a close on Friday morning on a great note.
Thursday's practice was not well received by head coach Kenny Dillingham, who put the team at-large on blast for a lack of passion - the next day was much different.
Numerous position battles have heated up in recent days, such as for backup offensive line spots and within the running back room.
There is one that possibly comes as a surprise - the third string quarterback duel.
Dillingham was asked about how much senior QB Jeff Sims returning to both back up and mentor Sam Leavitt - he took a different angle to the question.
"It's huge. You know, trying to find three - who's going to be the third string quarterback? Who's going to win the job? That's a big battle in camp right now cause one and two are solidified. Who's going to win three."
The battle is widely believed to be between freshmen Michael "Butter" Tollefson and Cameron Dyer - who is set to be fully cleared for football activities in around a month per Dillingham - but sophomore Christian Hunt has received a fair amount of snaps in his own right.
Tollefson transferred to play his senior year of high school football in Arizona last year but did not play in 2024, while Dyer hurt his knee during his senior year of high school.
Dyer still projects as a legitimate option when it comes to the quarterback of the future with the Sun Devil program. Although Jake Fette is a prized recruit in the 2026 class, Dyer was the top player in New Mexico in the 2025 class for a reason - the potential battle to replace Sam Leavitt in 2026 will be something to keep an eye on moving forward.
As for the 2025 season, Arizona State opens up the season on August 30 against Northern Arizona before taking to the road to face Mississippi State.
