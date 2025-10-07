Arizona State Remains Set to Lean on Star Players
TEMPE -- The Arizona State football program has become synonymous with winning tightly contested battles over the last two seasons - they reached the College Football Playoff on the tail of victories such as a 35-31 triumph over Kansas in October, as well as a 28-23 victory over Brigham Young that set the 2024 team up to play in the Big 12 title game.
The last two games have presented many of the same opportunities for the Arizona State program that has thrived in clutch-time situations since the onset of 2024.
The 27-24 wins over both Baylor and TCU tested Kenny Dillingham's squad in a variety of ways - the best players on the team delivered both times. Dillingham stated that he wouldn't want it any other way when asked if he looks to involve team 'sleepers' or put the absolute top players on the roster in positions to make game-winning plays in his Monday press conference.
“Yeah, best players. At the end of the day the game's on the line. I want Kobe shooting, Michael, shooting, MJ, shooting me. I want those guys shooting the ball. I want when the game is in the line, I want our big guys to have a chance, our best players to have a chance, even if it's not the best football play, I like to say, I say to our staff all the time, right?
- I don't want to win the game as a coach. I want players win the game like it's we have a right for them. It's our job to let them win the football game. Now, if there's a game where I feel like, man, there's a huge matchup disparity, and we need to get involved. Yes, right? That's our job as a coach, is to make a difference. But I truly believe at the end of the game, you got to let your best players win the football game, and I can sleep at night if I can lean on our best players in the biggest moments.”
That notion has come into play on a frequent basis over the last two seasons - particularly the last two weeks, when star receiver Jordyn Tyson caught touchdowns in key moments of both the Baylor and TCU wins. The continued trust in Sam Leavitt and the steadfast featuring of running back Raleek Brown simply confirm the preference to place the onus on the 'stars' to bring the program back to the heights that were experienced less than a year ago.
