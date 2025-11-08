Kenny Dillingham Sets Record Straight on Priorities
TEMPE -- If there was any previous doubt as to whether Kenny Dillingham would remain at Arizona State beyond this season or not - there shouldn't be any longer.
Arizona State insider Chris Karpman reported on Thursday that Dillingham had a personal talk with the entire team ahead of their 24-19 victory over Iowa State - the talk entailed an assurance that he will remain the head coach for the program beyond this season.
Dillingham joined local radio show "Bickley and Marotta" on Friday morning in a weekly appearance - in which he addressed that very report.
“I’ve said this from the beginning: My next-door neighbor is my sister, my parents live three doors down. You know, my wife’s parents live five doors down. My wife’s as competitive as a person you’ll ever see. She’s a person who wants to win national championships, she’s a person who wants to win. She’s competitive and she loves ball."
Dillingham has lamented at the fact that Arizona State has been the job that he has coveted for many years - also hammering down how important being back home and around family is in the process of everything.
Dillingham Wants Focus to be on Players
The 35-year-old head coach went on to state that he doesn't worry about rumors - as he knows exactly what his goals are and what he needs to accomplish them.
Ultimately, his players are always the focus and take precedent over everything else.
“I mean, to be honest, I don’t worry about it at all. I know the things that I want, I know my goals. I know what’s needed to achieve those things, personally and professionally. So I don’t really worry about anything but our players."
Although a job such as Auburn looks to be an intriguing one - especially since Dillingham served as OC there during the 2019 season - what he has accomplished in Tempe is uniquely special to the third-year head coach.
The final three weeks of the season are set to begin next week, when the Sun Devils welcome West Virginia to Tempe for the homecoming game. They then travel to face Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes before finishing off the 2025 regular season with a Friday night game against Arizona on November 28.
Arizona State ultimately has much more to play for in 2025 and beyond - Dillingham will have a front-row seat to everything as well.
