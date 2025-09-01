Kenny Dillingham Continues to Keep Arizona State Fans Engaged
TEMPE -- Kenny Dillingham is building something truly special with the Arizona State football program.
The lore behind the rise back into national prominence is well-known at this stage, and the shock run to a Big 12 title appears to only be the start of what the future is set to bring.
Dillingham has done a superb job in virtually every responsibility he has taken on as a head coach, from hiring a strong coaching staff, to recruiting the right players, to implementing a sustainable offensive philosophy into the fabric of the program - and so much more.
Perhaps the most impressive feat Dillingham has accomplished is successfully re-engaging a Sun Devil fanbase that had been disenfranchised under Herm Edwards, and possibly even before that point.
The 2022 and 2023 seasons were quite bleak - it was reflected in the attendance figures in a disheartening manner.
Dillingham has flipped that script at record pace - finding ways to encourage students to stay longer at games, creating new avenues to incentivize loyalty among the fanbase as a whole, and working with AD Graham Rossini to improve the fan experience moving forward.
These moves have resulted in the August 30 contest against Northern Arizona becoming a juggernaut in attendance numbers. The student record was broken, with 14,280 counted at the game. 56,759 fans were counted as well - despite the official capacity being listed at just over 53,000 seats.
Excitement for Sun Devil football is undeniable. This squad has the star power in players such as Sam Leavitt, the likability that teams under the previous coaching staff didn't necessarily have, and Dillingham has become a folk hero locally over the last two years in his own right.
There is a very strong chance that all seven home games will sell out during the 2025 season, as the team is in a strong position to remain at the top of the conference all season. Dillingham will continue to peddle showing up, and the weather will continue to become more bearable over time.
