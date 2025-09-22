Kenny Dillingham Updates Arizona State's Injuries Heading Into Week 5
TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spent around 30 minutes with the media during his weekly press conference on Monday - this follows a 27-24 victory over Baylor in week four.
The Sun Devils face a short turnaround heading into week five, as the program hosts Texas Christian at Mountain America Stadium on Friday night.
The short week, unique situations surrounding key players, and other factors have the potential to render the Arizona State injury report similar to last week.
Dillingham's updates that were given during the presser are below.
Jalen Moss Doubtful, Montana Warren Status Unclear
- "You know, Moss is still working his way back. I thought last week at this time he was going to make it. I would still say doubtful for him to make a return. You know, we got some other guys getting checked out, but no, nothing, nothing..."
Arizona State's starting slot has been out since exiting the opening victory over Northern Arizona with an injury - he missed the victory over Baylor after falling ill mid-week. Expect Derek Eusebio to play a larger role early on in the game on Friday.
Dillingham not updating Warren's status doesn't bode well for his status heading into Friday, as the starting slot corner was described as 'questionable at best' on Wednesday of last week. Kyndrich Breedlove has done an incredible job stepping in, so expect that arrangement to continue.
Kyson Brown Full Go This Week
Expect the Sun Devils' de-facto starting RB to return in full capacity this week after only taking four total touches in his return from an ankle injury suffered in the loss to Mississippi State.
- "Sip will be like, full, full go. So you should expect him to be like, more and more involved..."
While Raleek Brown has been great this season in his own right and Army transfer Kanye Udoh has had his moments of success, it appears that both are at their best when K. Brown is at full capacity.
TCU faces some major challenges going into the major battle.
Xavion Alford Remains Out
- "So I'm glad you brought that one up. Alford is out, so that that'll be, that'll be the same. So I was thinking guys that could come back, but not when he was out, so like, couldn't trigger, thank you for bringing that up. Yes, he's out."
One can only hope that the upcoming bye week will allow enough time for the star safety to return after Dillingham previously described Alford's injury as a multi-week one last week.
