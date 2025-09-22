All Sun Devils

Kenny Dillingham Updates Arizona State's Injuries Heading Into Week 5

The Sun Devils' injury situation has potential to be similar to last week's outlook.

Kevin Hicks

Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) hands off the ball to Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (1) during warm ups before the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
Aug 30, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) hands off the ball to Arizona State Sun Devils running back Kyson Brown (1) during warm ups before the game against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images / Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images
In this story:

TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spent around 30 minutes with the media during his weekly press conference on Monday - this follows a 27-24 victory over Baylor in week four.

The Sun Devils face a short turnaround heading into week five, as the program hosts Texas Christian at Mountain America Stadium on Friday night.

The short week, unique situations surrounding key players, and other factors have the potential to render the Arizona State injury report similar to last week.

Dillingham's updates that were given during the presser are below.

Jalen Moss Doubtful, Montana Warren Status Unclear

boh
Arizona State defensive back Montana Warren (7) celebrates a tackle on third down against NAU during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Aug. 30, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
  • "You know, Moss is still working his way back. I thought last week at this time he was going to make it. I would still say doubtful for him to make a return. You know, we got some other guys getting checked out, but no, nothing, nothing..."

Arizona State's starting slot has been out since exiting the opening victory over Northern Arizona with an injury - he missed the victory over Baylor after falling ill mid-week. Expect Derek Eusebio to play a larger role early on in the game on Friday.

Dillingham not updating Warren's status doesn't bode well for his status heading into Friday, as the starting slot corner was described as 'questionable at best' on Wednesday of last week. Kyndrich Breedlove has done an incredible job stepping in, so expect that arrangement to continue.

Kyson Brown Full Go This Week

kjj
Arizona State running backs Kyson Brown (1) and Raleek Brown (3) take a water break during a practice inside the Verde Dickey Dome in Tempe on August 12, 2025. / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Expect the Sun Devils' de-facto starting RB to return in full capacity this week after only taking four total touches in his return from an ankle injury suffered in the loss to Mississippi State.

  • "Sip will be like, full, full go. So you should expect him to be like, more and more involved..."

While Raleek Brown has been great this season in his own right and Army transfer Kanye Udoh has had his moments of success, it appears that both are at their best when K. Brown is at full capacity.

TCU faces some major challenges going into the major battle.

Xavion Alford Remains Out

dwwdqqw
Jul 8, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Arizona State defensive back Xavion Alford answers questions from the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
  • "So I'm glad you brought that one up. Alford is out, so that that'll be, that'll be the same. So I was thinking guys that could come back, but not when he was out, so like, couldn't trigger, thank you for bringing that up. Yes, he's out."

One can only hope that the upcoming bye week will allow enough time for the star safety to return after Dillingham previously described Alford's injury as a multi-week one last week.

Click here to watch the full press conference.

Read more on major takeaways from Arizona State's clutch-time victory over Baylor here, and more on why Arizona State fans should be feeling confident about the outlook of the season following the win here.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.

Please follow us on X when you click right here!

feed

Published
Kevin Hicks
KEVIN HICKS

Kevin Hicks is an Arizona State alumni and now serves as the Arizona State Beat Writer On SI.